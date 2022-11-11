'Go Portugal': Ronaldo's inspiring message ahead of Qatar World Cup 2022 wins hearts

Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been included in Portugal's 26-man squad for the upcoming Qatar World Cup 2022, has sent an inspiring message to his teammates and fans. Will the Portuguese talisman clinch his first World Cup glory in his illustrious career?

Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo has been selected for Portugal's FIFA World Cup team for the 2022 competition in Qatar, and he is about to make his fifth appearance in the showpiece tournament. Despite being in the middle of his most challenging season, the 37-year-old, the all-time leading scorer for men's international teams with 117 goals, was always expected to be included. Also read: Qatar World Cup 2022: Ronaldo vs Messi - Stats that prove which legend dominates world stage

Having bagged every top honour in European club football, the coveted World Cup is the only international prize that has evaded Ronaldo. Portugal clinched the Euros in 2016 and the UEFA Nations League in 2019, but the furthest the team have gone in a World Cup campaign with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner on their side has been the semi-finals of Germany 2006.

Ronaldo, who has scored just three goals in 16 games across all competitions this season, would hope to fire Portugal in the World Cup 2022 as the nation navigates through a tricky Group H that includes Uruguay, Ghana and South Korea. The Portuguese superstar has not scored in his last three appearances for the country. However, fans believe that the legend can power them to create history in the Gulf nation. Also read: 'Qatar was a mistake': Ex-FIFA President Sepp Blatter makes shocking admission before World Cup

Taking to Instagram, Ronaldo sent an inspiring message after his selection in the 26-man squad was confirmed. "Once again, ready to raise the name of Portugal very high! There are 26 names on Mister Fernando Santos' list, but we're all summoned! Go Portugal!" wrote the Portuguese icon. The squad also includes his fellow Manchester United teammates Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot.

CR7 fans showered Ronaldo with all the good wishes following his Instagram message. "Go Portugal," echoed throughout his comment box, with several supporters stating they hope to see the 37-year-old striker lift the coveted trophy on December 18 in Qatar. One fan noted, "You didn't play well recently, but I believe legend never dies. Please be a hero one last time." Also read: Qatar World Cup 2022: Brazil no more dependent on Neymar, believes legendary Cafu

Portugal's 26-man squad also includes Manchester City stars Bernardo Silva, Ruben Dias, and Joao Cancelo, as well as noted players from Wolves - Ruben Neves, Jose Sa, Matheus Nunes. Fulham's João Palhinha, Atletico Madrid striker Joao Felix and AC Milan hero Rafael Leao made it to the Santos' list.

