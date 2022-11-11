Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Go Portugal': Ronaldo's inspiring message ahead of Qatar World Cup 2022 wins hearts

    First Published Nov 11, 2022, 12:26 PM IST

    Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been included in Portugal's 26-man squad for the upcoming Qatar World Cup 2022, has sent an inspiring message to his teammates and fans. Will the Portuguese talisman clinch his first World Cup glory in his illustrious career?

    Image Credit: Getty Images (L); Instagram (R)

    Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo has been selected for Portugal's FIFA World Cup team for the 2022 competition in Qatar, and he is about to make his fifth appearance in the showpiece tournament. Despite being in the middle of his most challenging season, the 37-year-old, the all-time leading scorer for men's international teams with 117 goals, was always expected to be included.

    Also read: Qatar World Cup 2022: Ronaldo vs Messi - Stats that prove which legend dominates world stage

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Having bagged every top honour in European club football, the coveted World Cup is the only international prize that has evaded Ronaldo. Portugal clinched the Euros in 2016 and the UEFA Nations League in 2019, but the furthest the team have gone in a World Cup campaign with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner on their side has been the semi-finals of Germany 2006.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Ronaldo, who has scored just three goals in 16 games across all competitions this season, would hope to fire Portugal in the World Cup 2022 as the nation navigates through a tricky Group H that includes Uruguay, Ghana and South Korea. The Portuguese superstar has not scored in his last three appearances for the country. However, fans believe that the legend can power them to create history in the Gulf nation.

    Also read: 'Qatar was a mistake': Ex-FIFA President Sepp Blatter makes shocking admission before World Cup

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Taking to Instagram, Ronaldo sent an inspiring message after his selection in the 26-man squad was confirmed. "Once again, ready to raise the name of Portugal very high! There are 26 names on Mister Fernando Santos' list, but we're all summoned! Go Portugal!" wrote the Portuguese icon. The squad also includes his fellow Manchester United teammates Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    CR7 fans showered Ronaldo with all the good wishes following his Instagram message. "Go Portugal," echoed throughout his comment box, with several supporters stating they hope to see the 37-year-old striker lift the coveted trophy on December 18 in Qatar. One fan noted, "You didn't play well recently, but I believe legend never dies. Please be a hero one last time."

    Also read: Qatar World Cup 2022: Brazil no more dependent on Neymar, believes legendary Cafu

    Image Credit: UEFA Nations League Twitter

    Portugal's 26-man squad also includes Manchester City stars Bernardo Silva, Ruben Dias, and Joao Cancelo, as well as noted players from Wolves - Ruben Neves, Jose Sa, Matheus Nunes. Fulham's João Palhinha, Atletico Madrid striker Joao Felix and AC Milan hero Rafael Leao made it to the Santos' list.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Portugal is seen as a dark horse for the trophy, even if they are not among the big favourites. This year's World Cup will mark the end of an illustrious era between two of the greatest players in the game's history, and Lionel Messi's Argentina is considered one of the favourites to win it all. This will also likely be the attacker's final World Cup appearance.

    Also read: Qatar World Cup 2022: This video proves how Lionel Messi could inspire Argentina to lift trophy

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani return for Uruguay; players react-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani return for Uruguay; players react

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Transition to kick in for Team India, many senior players to retire from T20s - Sources-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Transition to kick in for Team India, many senior players to retire from T20s - Source

    football ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru FC bank on home record to turn their fortunes against struggling East Bengal FC snt

    ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru FC bank on home record to turn their fortunes against struggling East Bengal FC

    Alex Hales' redemption story: From three years in wilderness to ICC T20 World Cup 2022 success snt

    Alex Hales' redemption story: From three years in wilderness to ICC T20 World Cup 2022 success

    football England World Cup 2022 squad: Star players, shock omissions, surprise inclusions and more; complete list here snt

    England World Cup 2022 squad: Star players, shock omissions, surprise inclusions and more; complete list here

    Recent Stories

    Friendzoned by your crush? Here are some tips to get out of it sur

    Friendzoned by your crush? Here are some tips to get out of it

    PM Modi inaugurates Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru AJR

    PM Modi inaugurates Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru

    India vs New Zealand 2022-23: Rahul Dravid rested, VVS Laxman to handle coaching duties-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23: Rahul Dravid rested, VVS Laxman to handle coaching duties

    Yashoda Twitter Review Samantha Ruth Prabhu best performance ever drb

    'Yashoda' Twitter Review: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's best performance ever

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani return for Uruguay; players react-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani return for Uruguay; players react

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express and 'Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan' trains

    PM Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express and 'Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan' trains

    Video Icon
    DEXTER NATO technology that tracks terrorists in crowded venues

    DEXTER, technology that tracks terrorists in crowded areas

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG, India vs England: One knock-out game does not define us - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG: 'One knock-out game doesn't define us' - Rohit

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine war why US has been unable to convince India to stay away from Moscow

    Answered: Why has US been unable to convince India to stay away from Russia?

    Video Icon
    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app (WATCH)

    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app

    Video Icon