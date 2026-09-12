Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai held a meeting with the state's Olympic Association to promote sports. He credited PM Modi for a renewed focus on sports, leading to more medals, and said the state is working to advance the sports sector.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Saturday chaired a meeting of the Chhattisgarh Olympic Association in the presence of office-bearers and discussed measures to further promote sports in the state.

Following the meeting, CM Vishnu Deo Sai told reporters that deliberations were held on ways to advance sports in Chhattisgarh and that office-bearers shared valuable suggestions. "Deliberations were held on how to further promote sports in Chhattisgarh. Our office-bearers have offered valuable suggestions," Sai said.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the renewed focus on sports since Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed office, saying the country has been winning more medals across various sporting disciplines. "Since Prime Minister Modi took office, there has been a renewed focus on sports. Our country is winning more medals across all disciplines. We are working to advance sports in Chhattisgarh," he said.

The meeting focused on strengthening sporting activities and promoting sports in Chhattisgarh, with the association's office-bearers putting forward suggestions before the Chief Minister. Sai said the state government was working towards further advancing sports in Chhattisgarh and encouraging greater development in the sector.

India to Host 2030 Commonwealth Games

Meanwhile, India is also officially set to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad. Following the conclusion of the 2026 Glasgow CWG, the Commonwealth Games Flag was handed over in Glasgow to Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, representing Gujarat as the host state for the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

Sanghavi formally presented the Commonwealth Games Flag with full honour and dignity to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel during the State Cabinet meeting earlier this month. The Commonwealth Games Flag will now remain in Gujarat until the 2030 CWG.

Symbolism of the Commonwealth Games Flag

Along with advancing the Fit India vision, it will serve as a source of inspiration for athletes and support the preparations for the upcoming CWG. The Commonwealth Games Flag is a symbol of unity, friendship, equality, and the spirit of sportsmanship among Commonwealth nations. It inspires athletes to uphold the values of global brotherhood, mutual respect, and peace through sport.The arrival of the flag in the host city is regarded as a symbol of the beginning of preparations and the growing excitement for the Games.