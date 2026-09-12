Former captain Wasim Akram has heavily criticized the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for its failure to produce any transformative batsmen in its 10-year history. Akram questioned the league's contribution to the national team's batting depth and advocated for the revival of club cricket to unearth new talent.

Former Pakistan captain and pace bowling legend Wasim Akram took aim at the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for its lack of elite batting development over the past decade, arguing that the T20 competition has constantly failed to unearth transformative batsmen for the national team.

Pakistan Super League (PSL) was introduced in 2016 and has eventually grown into one of the most popular franchise T20 leagues in the world, alongside Indian Premier League (IPL), Big Bash League (BBL), Caribbean Premier League (CPL), and SA20. Despite its success and a decade-long existence, the league has come under scrutiny for failing to produce elite batters for the national team.

Though the PSL has managed to manufacture a steady stream of high-calibre fast bowlers, the same cannot be said about its batting pipeline. Over the past decade, the league has apparently failed to produce a young batter who has gone on to become a transformative figure for Pakistan’s national team.

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‘Has a Single Batter Been Produced by the PSL?’

Wasim Akram is one of the former Pakistan cricketers who closely follows franchise systems on both sides of the border. Having served as coach for Karachi Kings, Multan Sultans, and Islamabad United, Akram understands the inner machinery of the league better than most.

Speaking in an interview with YouTuber Furqan Bhatti, the former Pakistan pacer questioned why the country’s T20 premier tournament has continually missed the mark on batting depth while contrasting it with the rapid rise of the prodigies across the border, specifically pointing to India's teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

“It has been 10 years since the PSL started, but has a single batter been produced by the PSL?” Akram asked.

“Yes, we have produced a few bowlers, but tell me, have we produced any noteworthy batting talent? I think when we produce a batting talent like the 14-year-old [Sooryavanshi], then we will see improvement coming through,” he added.

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Wasim Akram’s statement came amid growing concerns over Pakistan’s lack of quality batting talent, particularly after the team’s recent Test struggles against Bangladesh and in the ongoing series against England, where structural frailties at the top of the order have repeatedly exposed the team in English conditions.

‘Club Cricket Needs To Be Revived’

Further speaking on Pakistan’s cricket structure, Akram stressed the need to revive club cricket, arguing that it remains crucial for discovering and developing young batting talent.

“Club cricket needs to be revived if we want improvement in red ball cricket,” Akram said.

“The PCB should spend 100 million rupees each in Karachi and Lahore, as talent comes from club cricket,” he added.

Speaking on Pakistan cricket, the Babar Azam-led side is on the brink of an humiliating Test series sweep at the hands of England. Despite bouncing back with a 449-run total in the second innings, England needed only 130 runs and two days to spare to seal the series.

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