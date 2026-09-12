BSF woman constable Kalyani Vishwakarma created history, becoming the first Indian woman to win a silver medal at the Senior Asian Karate Championships in Jordan. She competed in the Kumite +68 kg category, bringing pride to India and the BSF.

BSF woman constable Kalyani Vishwakarma scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman to secure a silver medal at the prestigious Senior Asian Karate Championships, the Border Security Force said on Saturday.

The championships were held in Amman, Jordan, from September 9 to 11, according to the BSF. In a post on X, the BSF said, "Mahila Constable Kalyani Vishwakarma of BSF Karate Team scripted history and made both India as well as BSF proud by becoming the first Indian woman to secure 2nd position/Silver Medal today at the prestigious Senior Asian Karate Championships (Cadet/Under-21 category) held at Amman, Jordan from 9–11 Sep 2026." HISTORIC SILVER FOR INDIA & BSF! Mahila Constable Kalyani Vishwakarma of BSF Karate Team scripted history and made both India as well as BSF proud by becoming the first Indian woman to secure 2nd position/Silver Medal today at the prestigious Senior Asian Karate… pic.twitter.com/yGU1AJXw60 — BSF (@BSF_India) September 11, 2026

First Indian Woman to Reach Final

Competing in the Kumite +68 kg category, Kalyani secured a place in the finals to become the first Indian woman to reach the final in the championship and went on to clinch the silver medal for India.

"Competing in the Kumite +68 kg category, Kalyani clinched the Silver Medal for India by securing a place in the finals as the first Indian woman. Her remarkable achievement is a proud moment for the entire Seema Prahari Pariwar and the nation," the BSF said.

A Historic Feat

The force described the achievement as a historic feat and a moment of pride for the BSF and the country. BSF Director General conveyed his congratulations to Kalyani and her coach for the achievement and wished her greater success in the years ahead.

"DG BSF conveys his heartiest congratulations to Mahila Seema Prahari/Constable Kalyani Vishwakarma and her coach for her outstanding feat and the historic achievement and wished her greater glories in the years ahead," the post said.

Kalyani's silver medal adds to the achievements of the BSF's sports personnel, while her historic appearance in the final marks a significant milestone for Indian women's karate at the Asian championship level. (ANI)