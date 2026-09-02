India celebrates Teachers’ Day on September 5 every year to honour educators and their contribution to society. The date marks the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, India’s second President and a respected teacher.

Teachers’ Day is celebrated across India every year on September 5 to honour teachers and recognise their contribution to shaping students’ lives. The date holds special significance as it marks the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a renowned philosopher, scholar, former President of India and respected teacher.

Why is Teachers’ Day celebrated on September 5?

Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was born on September 5, 1888, in Tiruttani, Tamil Nadu. He had a distinguished career in academics and philosophy and went on to become India’s first Vice President and second President.

According to popular accounts, when some of his students and friends wanted to celebrate his birthday, Radhakrishnan suggested that instead of celebrating his birthday personally, the day should be observed as Teachers’ Day to honour teachers across the country.

Thus, September 5 began being observed as Teachers’ Day in India in 1962, the year Radhakrishnan became President.

Who was Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan?

Radhakrishnan was one of India’s most influential scholars and philosophers. He taught philosophy at several prestigious institutions and represented Indian philosophy on the global stage.

He strongly believed that teachers play a crucial role in building a nation through education and knowledge. His contribution to education and philosophy earned him widespread respect.

In 1954, he was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour.

Significance of Teachers’ Day

Teachers’ Day is an opportunity for students to express gratitude to teachers for their guidance, knowledge and support. Schools and colleges across India celebrate the occasion through cultural programmes, speeches, games, special assemblies and activities organised by students.

The day also reminds us of the important role teachers play beyond academics. From encouraging students to helping them develop confidence, discipline and values, teachers have a lasting influence on their lives.

While World Teachers’ Day is observed internationally on October 5, India celebrates its own Teachers’ Day on September 5 in memory of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.