How Do Birds Survive Sitting on Live Power Lines? The Science Explained
Ever wondered why birds can sit on high-voltage power lines without getting electrocuted? The answer lies in voltage difference, current flow and the bird’s position on a single wire. Here’s the science explained.
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Image Credit : ChatGPT
Birds sitting on an electric wire
You see birds sitting calmly on high-voltage wires all the time. For electricity to flow and cause a shock, it needs a path between two points with different voltage levels. A bird's two feet are on the same wire, so there's no 'potential difference' between them. The current just ignores the bird and keeps flowing along the wire.
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Image Credit : Pixabay
Why birds do not get electric shock
The second big reason is that the bird doesn't complete an electrical circuit. For a shock, current needs to flow from a high-voltage point to a low-voltage point, like the ground. Since the bird is just on the wire and not touching the ground or anything else, the circuit is open. If a person touches a wire while standing on the ground, their body completes the circuit, causing a deadly shock.
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Image Credit : Pixabay
When do birds get an electric shock?
So, can birds get shocked? Yes, they can. If a bird accidentally touches a second wire or a grounded part of the pole while sitting on one wire, it creates a path for the current. This completes the circuit, and the bird gets a fatal shock. This is why larger birds like eagles or storks are more at risk, as their large wingspans can easily bridge the gap between two wires.
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