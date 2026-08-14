3 3 Image Credit : Pixabay

When do birds get an electric shock?

So, can birds get shocked? Yes, they can. If a bird accidentally touches a second wire or a grounded part of the pole while sitting on one wire, it creates a path for the current. This completes the circuit, and the bird gets a fatal shock. This is why larger birds like eagles or storks are more at risk, as their large wingspans can easily bridge the gap between two wires.