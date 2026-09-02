Sonu Sood has reached flood-hit Nepal with food and blankets from India, offering relief to affected communities as the death toll crosses 1,000 and thousands remain missing after the devastating floods.

Indian Bollywood star Sonu Sood travels to Nepal in order to help people who were badly affected by floods in their country. He is providing them relief materials from India.

In spite of rescue workers still searching for missing people, Sood decided to give assistance to people and help them overcome this disaster.

The actor’s arrival to Nepal is caused by one of the worst disasters that this country experienced recently. In this situation houses are washed away and thousands of families still wait for news about their relatives.

Sonu Sood Provides Food And Blankets To People Of Nepal

With the help of the Sood Charity Foundation team, Sood traveled to Kathmandu and provided the local population with food and blankets. Speaking to ANI, he noted that they were meeting the victims of the disaster and assessing what they need in order to arrange help.

Sood admitted that there were some problems with bringing the relief material from India to Nepal. However, according to him, their work will not be limited only by the provision of this relief.

Posting photos of Nepal on Instagram, Sood showed his sympathy towards the flood victims and stated that he was ready to contribute in rebuilding their lives. His effort and words have been appreciated by fans across various social networking sites.

Death Tolls in Nepal Flood Exceeds 1,000

The magnitude of this catastrophe has been increasing continuously. As per the latest numbers released by Nepal on September 1, the death toll has reached 1,050, and there are 3,916 people who are yet to be found out, including 583 foreigners.

This tragedy, which occurred on August 26, created havoc at the Nepal-Tibet border because of the collapse of glacial which led to deadly flash floods. There was serious damage to hydropower plants, and rescue operations are underway in different areas where survivors are being searched.

Bollywood Artists Back Nepal Flood Victims

Sood is one of the Bollywood artists whose concerns about the disaster and calls for help for those affected have been reported. The fact that he visited Nepal and took part in the relief operations has gotten a lot of attention as the nation shifts focus from emergency rescue missions to recovery.

Thousands are still missing and much destruction is still taking place.