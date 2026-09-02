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Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Takes on India’s Ice Cream Giants With Premium Quality At Affordable Prices
Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance is making a major move into India’s ice cream market, aiming to offer premium-quality products at affordable prices. Here’s what the new venture could mean for consumers.
Bombay Creamery Ice Cream
Reliance is making its Bombay Creamery ice creams affordable for everyone. The company's main goal is to offer premium quality at low prices. These ice creams will start from just ₹10 and will be available as cones, cups, tubs, bars, and sticks.
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No compromise on quality
RCPL has confirmed that they make 'Bombay Creamery' ice creams with pure dairy cream. RCPL Director T. Krishnakumar said there is absolutely no compromise on quality. He added that their aim is to bring quality ice cream to every Indian family at an affordable price.
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India's Ice Cream Market
The company will first launch Bombay Creamery ice creams in Western India's markets. After that, RCPL plans to gradually expand sales across the entire country. This should be quite easy, thanks to Reliance's massive distribution network.
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Reliance expands its market
Reliance already has a strong foothold in the FMCG sector, covering food, drinks, and personal care. The company sells 'Campa' cool drinks, 'Independence' brand cooking oil, flour, and water bottles. Now, it has expanded its business by stepping into the ice cream market.
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New competition in the ice cream market
RCPL has made it clear that this is not just a short-term plan. Reliance aims to become a top brand in India's ice cream market with its quality products, affordable pricing, and wide distribution. This move is definitely expected to stir up new competition in the market.
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