Krishna Janmashtami 2026 falls on September 4 for most devotees, while some traditions observe it on September 5. Know the correct date, Nishita Kaal puja muhurat, tithi and festival significance.

Krishna Janmashtami is one of the most important Hindu festivals, celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. In 2026, however, devotees may be confused about whether Janmashtami falls on September 4 or September 5. Here is the correct date, puja timing and significance.

Janmashtami 2026: September 4 or September 5?

For most devotees in India, Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on Friday, September 4, 2026. Drik Panchang lists September 4 as Krishna Janmashtami in India, while September 5 is associated with Dahi Handi.

The confusion arises because the midnight celebration of Krishna’s birth continues into September 5. In addition, different traditions follow slightly different rules for determining the festival date. Vaishnava traditions, including ISKCON, observe Janmashtami on September 5 in some calendars, while the commonly followed date for the festival in North India is September 4.

Janmashtami 2026 Shubh Muhurat and Tithi

The most important ritual is Nishita Kaal Puja, performed around midnight, which is believed to represent the time Lord Krishna was born. For New Delhi, the Nishita Puja muhurat is 11:57 PM on September 4 to 12:43 AM on September 5.

The Ashtami Tithi begins on September 4 and continues into the following day according to the applicable Panchang calculations. Rohini Nakshatra, considered especially significant for Krishna’s birth, also overlaps with this period.

Devotees traditionally observe a day-long fast, perform prayers and bhajans, and conduct the midnight puja. The fast is generally broken after the prescribed Parana time according to the devotee’s tradition and local Panchang.

Why is Janmashtami Celebrated?

Janmashtami commemorates the birth of Lord Krishna, who was born in Mathura to Devaki and Vasudeva. The festival is observed with fasting, devotional singing, temple celebrations and midnight prayers.

Homes and temples are decorated with flowers and lights, while devotees prepare special offerings for Bal Gopal. In many parts of India, Dahi Handi is celebrated on September 5, recreating Krishna’s playful tradition of breaking pots filled with curd and butter.

Therefore, if you are following the commonly observed Indian date, Janmashtami 2026 is on September 4, while many celebrations and midnight rituals will continue into September 5.If you want, I can also make this .more SEO-friendly with an 85–90 character headline and a 32-word intro