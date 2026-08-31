Have you ever thought about why school buses are always yellow? Why not red, blue, or even white? Well, there's a 90-year-old scientific reason and a cool history behind it that will probably surprise you.

The moment we see a yellow bus on the road, we instantly know it's a school bus. But have you ever stopped to think why school buses across the world are painted this specific colour? It's not a fashion choice, boss. There's some serious science and a big safety reason behind it.

It all started in 1939

The story begins in America. Back in 1939, a major conference on education was held. One of the key decisions made there was to pick a standard colour for all school buses. The main goal was to choose a colour that would be easily visible from a distance, to ensure the safety of the kids on board.

After testing several different colours, a professor named Frank W. Cyr proposed a very specific shade of yellow. This colour was officially named ‘National School Bus Glossy Yellow’. Later, in the 1970s, the name was updated to ‘National School Bus Chrome Yellow’. And believe it or not, this is the same colour that's been used ever since.

But why only yellow? What's the scientific reason?

There are three big scientific reasons for this:

1. It's the most visible colour: Science says that the human eye spots yellow about 1.24 times faster than it spots red. This means that even in heavy fog, rain, or low light, a yellow bus is easy to see from far away. For kids' safety, this is super important.

2. Peripheral Vision: When we look straight ahead, we can still see things from the corner of our eyes. This is called peripheral vision. Studies have shown that yellow grabs our attention in our peripheral vision much better than other colours. So, other drivers on the road can spot a school bus approaching without even looking at it directly.

3. Black text is easy to read: The words ‘SCHOOL BUS’ are written in black paint on the bus. Against a yellow background, black creates the highest possible contrast, making the text super clear and readable even from a distance.

So, it's not just a tradition. For over 90 years, this specific yellow colour has been a crucial safety feature, making school buses a symbol of safety for children everywhere.