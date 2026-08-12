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How Reels can damage your health and finances

Watching too many Reels makes it hard to focus. Many people even scroll at work, which hurts their productivity. A study found that Indians spend nearly one-fifth of their phone time on short videos, with 64% admitting they watch more than before. The app's algorithm also shows you ads for things you like, leading to impulse buys and potential debt. For students, this time could be used for learning new skills. Reports show 89% of Gen Z watch Reels daily, many for over two hours.