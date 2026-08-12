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Can’t Stop Scrolling Reels? Know How This Habit Could Hurt Focus, Sleep and Productivity
Reels addiction can turn a quick scroll into hours of screen time. Discover how endless short-video scrolling may affect focus, sleep, productivity and daily routines, plus why the habit can be difficult to break.
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So, how did this Reels craze even start?
Short, vertical videos first became a global rage thanks to TikTok. The app launched internationally in 2017 and blew up in India by 2018. Instagram followed with its Reels feature in 2020, and soon, Facebook and YouTube also jumped on the short-video bandwagon. Today, crores of people watch these videos daily.
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Why are we getting so addicted to Reels?
Our brain plays a key role in getting us hooked on Reels. When we see a video we like, our brain releases a chemical called dopamine, which makes us feel happy. We keep scrolling to chase that feeling. The suspense of what's next and the auto-play feature make it even harder to stop, leading to hours of wasted time.
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How Reels can damage your health and finances
Watching too many Reels makes it hard to focus. Many people even scroll at work, which hurts their productivity. A study found that Indians spend nearly one-fifth of their phone time on short videos, with 64% admitting they watch more than before. The app's algorithm also shows you ads for things you like, leading to impulse buys and potential debt. For students, this time could be used for learning new skills. Reports show 89% of Gen Z watch Reels daily, many for over two hours.
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The serious impact on mental health
Endlessly scrolling through social media is called 'doomscrolling,' and it can cause sleeplessness, anxiety, and depression. This mental fatigue affects job performance and can lead to financial strain. Also, beware of 'finfluencers' on Reels giving investment advice on stocks or crypto without proper qualifications. Following their tips without research can lead to big financial losses.
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How to cut down on your Reels habit
Quitting Reels completely might be tough, but you can cut back. Set a daily time limit of 15-20 minutes. Turn off social media notifications to avoid mindless scrolling. Use your free time for hobbies like reading, walking, or spending time with family. Try a 'digital detox' for one day a week. Before you open the app, ask yourself: 'Do I really need to watch this now?'
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