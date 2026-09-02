Glass skin isn’t the same as healthy skin. Dr Sonia Gupta of Keynu Aesthetics and Lalita Arya of DermaPuritys clarify what healthy skin looks like and share a simple routine—gentle cleanser, moisturiser, and daily sunscreen—while warning against over-exfoliation and harsh treatments.

Open Instagram and you will likely find a steady stream of tips promising poreless, mirror-like “glass skin.” The look has become a beauty goal and is often framed online as shorthand for skin health. Dermatology voices caution, however, that the high-shine aesthetic and healthy skin are not the same thing.

Dr Sonia Gupta, medical director and founder at Keynu Aesthetics, and Lalita Arya, CEO at DermaPuritys, say real skin has texture and variation, and that chasing an edited finish can push people toward routines that do more harm than good. A softer, natural glow typically reflects hydration and care, not a totally reflective surface.

“Online posts often make it seem like good skin should be glassy, bright, and totally without pores. In real life, skin is not that simple. You may see pores, tiny lines, rough spots, and the odd pimple. None of that automatically means anything is wrong,” highlighted Dr Sonia.

What healthy skin really looks like

Healthy skin is skin that functions well: it feels comfortable, retains hydration, and maintains a strong protective barrier. It can still show visible pores, fine lines or an uneven tone without being “unhealthy.” The trouble often starts when people compare themselves to filtered photos and try to “fix” normal texture.

Overusing exfoliants, frequent peels, or piling on active ingredients to mimic a trend can backfire. That approach may lead to dryness, irritation, and a compromised barrier—problems that are far removed from genuine skin health.

“Pores, fine lines, pigmentation, acne marks and occasional breakouts are normal. Healthy skin does not need to look flawless under every light or filter,” emphasised Lalita Arya, CEO at DermaPuritys.

How to build a healthy-skin routine

Dr Sonia noted that many people equate glow with more products, harsher treatments, and repeated salon visits. In practice, a calmer, consistent routine often serves skin better than an aggressive one.

Her starting template is straightforward: use a gentle cleanser, add a moisturiser your skin tolerates well, and apply sun protection every day. The aim is steady, resilient skin that copes with daily life—not a staged, ultra-shiny finish.

This article is for information only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor regarding any skin concerns.