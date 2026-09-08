Garlic Hack: Peel Kilos of Garlic in Just 2 Minutes With This Viral Trick
Tired of peeling garlic for hours? A super simple 'rolling pin trick' is going viral online. It helps you peel heaps of garlic in just 2 minutes, with zero finger pain!
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Image Credit : riyakitchen Instagram
Peel garlic without any finger pain
For most of us, peeling garlic is a total headache. It takes ages and hurts your fingers. But a simple 'rolling pin trick' that's now viral on social media lets you peel a whole bunch of garlic in just 2 minutes.
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Image Credit : riyakitchen Instagram
All you need is a towel and a rolling pin
Whether it's for sambar or any other dish, peeling garlic is a big challenge. Your nails start to hurt, and that strong smell sticks to your hands. This super idea, using just a kitchen towel and a chapati rolling pin, is now grabbing everyone's attention online.
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Image Credit : riyakitchen Instagram
Here’s the simple step-by-step method
First, separate the garlic cloves and mix them with a few drops of cooking oil. Next, wrap the oiled cloves in a clean kitchen towel. Then, lightly bang the towel on a counter a couple of times. Finally, spread the towel out and gently roll over it with a rolling pin.
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Image Credit : riyakitchen Instagram
And there you have it! Perfectly peeled garlic
When you open the kitchen towel, you'll see the garlic peels have come off completely. You can easily pick out the clean cloves and use them for cooking. This quick trick is a huge hit with homemakers and is getting a lot of love on social media.
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