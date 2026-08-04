Unidentified thieves allegedly stole a garlic crop worth lakhs from a farmer's field in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar district. The crop, ready for harvest, was taken overnight, leaving the farmer with heavy losses. Police have been urged to identify the accused and take swift action.

In a shocking incident in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar district, unidentified thieves allegedly stole an entire garlic crop that was ready for harvest, leaving a farmer with losses running into lakhs of rupees. The incident occurred in Bhimanabeedu village in Gundlupet taluk, where the farmer had cultivated the crop despite challenging drought conditions. The theft has raised concerns among local farmers, who have urged the police to trace the accused and strengthen security in agricultural areas.

According to reports, the victim, Siddaraju, had cultivated garlic on his one-and-a-half-acre farmland. On Sunday night, unidentified persons allegedly entered the field and stole approximately five to six quintals of garlic before fleeing the scene.

Farmer Suffers Heavy Financial Loss

Siddaraju said he had invested considerable time, effort and resources in cultivating the crop despite adverse weather conditions.

The garlic was ready for harvest, and he had expected to earn a good income from its sale. Instead, he suffered a substantial financial loss after the crop was stolen.

Expressing his distress, Siddaraju said he was on the verge of receiving the returns from months of hard work when the theft occurred.

Farmers Seek Swift Police Action

The incident has raised concerns among farmers in the surrounding villages, who are demanding immediate action against those responsible.

They have urged the police to conduct a thorough investigation, identify the accused and ensure strict action is taken to prevent similar incidents in the future.