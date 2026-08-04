Garlic is a widely used kitchen staple, but can it actually help prevent cancer? Research suggests it contains bioactive compounds that may offer some protective benefits. However, experts stress it is not a standalone solution. Maintaining a balanced diet, regular exercise, and healthy habits are crucial for reducing overall cancer risk.

Garlic is a must-have in every Indian kitchen. We use it to add flavour, but for ages, we've also heard it's great for our health. But the big question is: can eating garlic regularly actually lower your risk of getting cancer? Let's find out what you need to know.

The Goodness of Garlic

Garlic is packed with sulfur compounds like allicin. These compounds are known to help reduce inflammation in the body. They also act as antioxidants, which can help control the overgrowth of damaged cells. On top of that, garlic is also known to give your body's immune system a boost.

So, can garlic prevent cancer?

Well, it's not that simple. You can't say for sure that just eating garlic will definitely reduce your cancer risk. Some studies have found that it might slightly lower the risk of stomach and colon cancer. However, many other studies haven't found any major benefits.

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How should you eat garlic?

Experts suggest that the best way is to include garlic as part of a balanced diet. You can add fresh garlic to your curries and other dishes. But they also advise against eating too much of it.

What really helps in reducing cancer risk?

The most important step is to seek a doctor's help. Along with that, experts stress on a few key things: eat plenty of fruits and vegetables, exercise regularly, and completely stay away from smoking and tobacco products. It's also crucial to quit alcohol, maintain a healthy body weight, and get regular health check-ups.

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