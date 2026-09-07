Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 has brought anxiety for Hubballi’s local Ganesha idol makers, who face growing competition from artisans from other states. With lakhs invested in idol production, many fear unsold stock and financial losses.

The festive spirit surrounding Ganeshotsav is picking up across Hubballi, but for the city’s local Ganesha idol makers, the season has brought growing anxiety rather than celebration. As customers begin choosing idols for the festival, artisans who spend months preparing their creations are now worried about whether they will be able to sell their stock and recover the lakhs of rupees they have invested, often through loans.

These artisans work throughout the year to keep the traditional craft alive. However, they are now facing intense competition from idol makers who have arrived from other states. While unsold idols remain a concern, the bigger worry for many local artisans is recovering the money already spent on raw materials, labour, paint and other production costs.

Artisans From Outside Arrived Three Months Ago

More than 10 teams of artisans, mainly from Kolkata, arrived in Hubballi two to three months ahead of the festival. They have rented spaces in areas such as Maratha Galli, Navanagar, Old Hubballi and Dharwad, where they have set up temporary workshops.

These visiting artisans have entered the market with large, creatively designed Ganesha idols featuring elaborate decorations, attracting considerable attention from customers.

A Challenge For Families In The Trade For Decades

The growing presence of artisans from outside the state has created a direct challenge for local families who have depended on idol-making for decades. The larger sizes, new designs and attractive decorations offered by visiting artisans have intensified competition.

“We depend on this profession throughout the year. They come for three months, make their money and go back. It is becoming very difficult for us to compete with them on price and design,” an artisan said.

PoP Ban Led To More Competition For Clay Idols

The ban on Plaster of Paris (PoP) idols had raised demand for traditional clay Ganesha idols, giving local artisans hope that the move would create new opportunities for them.

However, their expectations were affected when teams from other states entered the market to capitalise on the increased demand for clay idols.

Making a clay idol is a labour-intensive process. It involves much more than simply shaping the clay. Artisans must dry the idols, smooth their surfaces, apply multiple coats, polish them, paint them and complete the final finishing.

The idols also require constant monitoring during the drying process to prevent cracks. This adds to the cost of raw materials, paint and labour, further increasing the financial burden on artisans.

Local Artisans Seek Support And A Separate Market

Local artisans are now demanding a system that gives them priority in the market. They are seeking low-interest loans, skill-development training, permanent workshops and a dedicated market space to sell their idols.

They fear that the traditional art form, which has been passed down through generations, could come under increasing pressure because of the intense competition during the three-month festival season.

₹25 Lakh Invested, But Only A Part Recovered

Basavaraj Kumbar, an artisan from Old Medar Oni, has prepared more than 80 large Ganesha idols this year. He invested around ₹25 lakh in the process but has sold only 25 to 30 idols so far.

He has recovered only around ₹10 to ₹12 lakh and is now worried about selling the remaining idols and repaying the loan taken for the investment.