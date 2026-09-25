Make A Firm Dough

To make puris, you must first mix a stiff dough. Puri dough shouldn't be too soft like roti dough should be. When you knead the dough, use less water and make sure it is hard and smooth.

Suji or Gram Flour (Besan) Can Be Added To Dough

Add some semolina or gram flour to the dough as you're making it. A small amount of all-purpose flour (maida) is also added by some. Add about 2 tablespoons of semolina or gram flour for every cup of whole wheat flour you use. This keeps the puris from soaking up too much oil and makes their structure better.

Do Not Use Dry Flour

When Rolling When rolling out the puris, do not sprinkle them with dry flour. The flour may burn in the heated oil, contaminating it and increasing the amount of oil absorbed by the puris. Rather, before rolling, gently coat the dough balls with a small amount of oil or ghee.