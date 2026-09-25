While Goa is commonly linked with fish curry, prawns and other seafood delicacies, the cuisine of the region has a whole lot more to offer that is not seafood. From fiery dishes made from chicken, soft breads that are unique to the region, to traditional curries of vegetables and Goan sweets, there is an abundance of flavors of Goa that can be tasted without having to opt for seafood dishes.

Here are 5 Goan food you can try, which is not seafood.

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