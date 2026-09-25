That temple prasadam chitranna hits different, right? You can easily recreate that exact aroma and taste in your own kitchen. The real trick lies in the perfect tempering and knowing exactly when to squeeze in the lemon. Here is your simple guide to making that fluffy, flavourful temple-style lemon rice at home.

Temple Style Chitranna: Bring that prasadam magic home!

We all know that the chitranna served as temple prasadam has a completely different vibe. The ingredients are super basic, but that fresh lemon aroma, the crunchy peanuts, and the perfect tempering make you crave a second serving. You can easily whip up this exact same taste in your own kitchen.

What you need for the chitranna:

Cooked rice – 3 cups, Lemon – 1 or 2, Peanuts – 3 tablespoons, Green chillies – 2 to 3, Dry red chillies – 1 to 2, Mustard seeds – 1 teaspoon, Urad dal – 1 teaspoon, Chana dal – 1 teaspoon, Turmeric – a pinch, Curry leaves – a handful, Hing (asafoetida) – a pinch, Oil – 2 tablespoons, Salt – to taste.

Keep these rice tips in mind:

You need the perfect rice texture for a good chitranna. The rice should not be too hard, and it definitely should not be mushy. You must spread the cooked rice on a wide plate and let it cool down completely. This step keeps every single grain separate. You can totally use leftover rice for this recipe too.

The tempering is the real game-changer!

You need to heat oil in a pan first. You drop in the mustard seeds and let them splutter. You then add the urad dal, chana dal, and peanuts, and roast them well. You toss in the dry red chillies, green chillies, curry leaves, and hing next. You fry everything until that beautiful aroma hits you. You finally add a pinch of turmeric and lower the flame.

When exactly should you add the lemon?

You must wait for the tempering to cool down a bit before adding the lemon juice. You will kill the fresh tangy flavor and aroma if you boil lemon juice on a high flame. You just pour this warm tempering over your cooled rice, add salt to taste, and mix it all together gently.

Let it rest for maximum flavor!

You should not eat the chitranna immediately. You need to cover the vessel and let it rest for a good 15 to 20 minutes. The rice absorbs all the lemon juice, tempering flavors, and spices beautifully during this time. This simple dish is absolutely perfect for festivals, poojas, or just when you are missing that classic temple prasadam taste.