The years-old chicken and egg question finally gets an interesting twist here. Scientists concluded that the chicken must exist first because the egg needs the chicken's internal process to form. This means the argument that the chicken came from the egg is false. The egg absolutely needs the chicken's body to develop. This research proves that the chicken came first.

But this raises another big question!

If the chicken came first, how was that first chicken born? This research does not give a complete answer to that. Scientists are still studying how chicken evolution happened. So, while we know the chicken came first, the origin of that first chicken remains a curious subject for scientists.

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