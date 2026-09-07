Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 is just around the corner, and devotees are preparing to welcome Lord Ganesha home. Know the festival date, Ganpati Sthapana Muhurat and important visarjan details before the celebrations begin.

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with great devotion across India as devotees welcome Lord Ganesha into their homes and pandals. The festival marks the beginning of the 10-day Ganeshotsav, filled with prayers, aarti, modak offerings and festive celebrations.

When is Ganesh Chaturthi 2026?

In 2026, Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on Monday, September 14. According to the Panchang, the Bhadrapada Shukla Chaturthi Tithi will begin at 7:06 AM on September 14 and end at 7:44 AM on September 15.

Ganpati Sthapana Muhurat 2026

Devotees generally perform Ganpati Sthapana and the main puja during the Madhyahna period, which is considered particularly auspicious for worshipping Lord Ganesha.

For Gurgaon, the Ganesh Puja Muhurat on September 14 will be from 11:03 AM to 1:31 PM. In New Delhi, the auspicious window is 11:02 AM to 1:31 PM.

The exact timing can vary slightly depending on the city, so devotees should follow the local Panchang while planning the idol installation.

Why is Ganpati Sthapana significant?

Ganpati Sthapana marks the ceremonial arrival of Lord Ganesha. Devotees clean and decorate the puja area, place the idol and offer prayers, flowers, durva grass and sweets such as modaks. Lord Ganesha is traditionally worshipped as the remover of obstacles and the deity of wisdom and prosperity.

When is Ganesh Visarjan 2026?

The main Ganesh Visarjan will take place on Friday, September 25, 2026, on Anant Chaturdashi, marking the culmination of the 10-day celebration. However, many families choose to immerse the idol earlier according to their family traditions, including after one-and-a-half, three, five or seven days.

So, devotees planning to welcome Bappa this year should mark September 14, 2026, and check their city's exact Sthapana Muhurat before beginning the celebrations.