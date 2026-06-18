DIY Crafts: 5 Clever Ways to Reuse Ice Cream Cups Instead of Tossing!
Instead of tossing out your ice cream cups, why not turn them into beautiful home decor? Here are 5 easy DIY ideas like mini planters, candle holders, and wall decor to give your home a stylish and creative look on a budget.
Ice Cream Cup Crafts: 5 Clever Ways to Reuse Instead of Tossing
Mini planter
Tea light candle holder
If you want to create soft, cosy lighting in your home, make a tea light candle holder from an ice cream cup. Decorate the cup with lace, glitter, or transparent paper. When you light a candle inside, it creates a beautiful effect and makes the atmosphere feel special.
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Pen stand
You can use an ice cream cup as a pen stand or a small organiser to keep your desk clutter-free and stylish. Just decorate it with colourful paper, jute rope, or stickers. It's not only useful but also adds a creative touch to your study or office table.
Wall hanging
Storage box
You can make a cute storage box from an ice cream cup to keep your small jewellery items safe. Decorate the cup and its lid, and use it to store rings, earrings, or bracelets. It looks pretty and is also very practical.
DIY Planters: 6 Creative Ways To Turn Waste Into Stylish Home Decor!
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