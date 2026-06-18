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Ice Cream Cup Crafts: 5 Clever Ways to Reuse Instead of Tossing

After enjoying ice cream, we usually just throw the cup away without a second thought. But did you know that small cup can give your home a fresh, creative look? The DIY home decor trend is huge right now, with everyone wanting to beautify their homes on a budget. Crafts made from ice cream cups are not just eco-friendly, but also look incredibly unique. With a little creativity and some basic supplies, you can turn them into stunning decor pieces. Here are 5 easy and stylish DIY ideas that will definitely upgrade your home's vibe.