You don't always need expensive things to make your bedroom look luxurious. If you just avoid these 5 common home decor mistakes, your room will look stunning and premium without any extra spending.

Just buying expensive furniture, using premium paint, and getting fancy decor items isn't enough to make a bedroom look luxurious. Sometimes, small home decor mistakes can completely ruin the look of the entire room. According to interior designers, there are some common blunders that can make your bedroom look cheap and messy, even after you've spent lakhs of rupees. If you want your room to always look stylish and premium, you must avoid these mistakes.

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Laying down the wrong-sized rug

When you're choosing a carpet or rug for your bedroom, its size is just as important as its design. A rug that's too small can throw off the balance of the whole room and make the space look scattered. Interior experts believe the rug should be large enough to visually connect the bed and the furniture around it. If the rug is too small, even an expensive bed and beautiful furniture will lose their charm.

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Keeping furniture that is too small

Many people think that using small furniture pieces will make the room look bigger, but the reality is quite the opposite. Too many small side tables, small chairs, or mini storage units make the room look cluttered and unmanageable. It's important to have one large and attractive focal point in the bedroom. For this, you can choose a statement bed, a large headboard, or a stylish dressing unit. This makes the room feel more balanced and luxurious.

Using curtains that are too small or of the wrong type

Curtains can multiply the beauty of any bedroom, but curtains of the wrong length and fabric can spoil the entire look. Short curtains that end above the floor make the room look incomplete and cheap. It's better to choose curtains that almost touch the floor. Also, avoid very shiny fabrics and opt for curtains in neutral or soft tones. This makes the room look more elegant and comfortable.

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Leaving all the walls white

White always looks good, but having only white walls isn't right for every room. Especially if a room gets less natural light, white walls can make the space look even more dull and lifeless. Instead, use mid-tone or earthy shades like beige, taupe, sage green, or warm grey. These colours add depth to the room and also highlight expensive furniture better.

Using the same colour throughout the room

Many people decorate their entire bedroom in a single colour theme, which makes the room look flat and boring. Especially all-grey or similar monotone shades are now considered an old trend. Use different textures, metal finishes, and complementary colours in the room. A balanced mix of wood, fabric, and metal gives the room a more premium and modern look.