USA Laundry Rules: Why Don't Americans Dry Clothes Outside? Here's the Real Story!
In the USA, outdoor clothes drying is rarely seen, as many consider it culturally undesirable. From strict housing rules to aesthetic preferences, several factors discourage the practice. Let’s explore the reasons behind this lifestyle difference.
The strict rules of Homeowners Associations
Social stigma and its impact on property value
A strong social stigma has developed in America that links drying clothes outside to poverty. The general thinking is, 'Why would you build a beautiful house just to hang clothes outside?' This trend began in the 1950s and 1960s when clothes dryers became widely available. Owning a dryer back then was a sign of being modern and well-off. The fear that property values will drop is another big reason. Some people believe houses with clothes drying outside sell for a lower price. This social custom is now deeply rooted in the minds of many Americans. Also, since most American houses don't have a terrace, they don't dry clothes on the roof either.
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So how do Americans dry their clothes?
With so many restrictions on drying clothes outside, Americans mainly rely on electric or gas dryers. It's very common for almost every house to have a dryer along with a washing machine. This is convenient and saves a lot of time. It helps them dry clothes without depending on the weather. Dryers are especially essential in areas with high humidity or cold weather. According to 2020 data, more than 80% of homes in the US have a clothes dryer. It has become a key part of the modern American lifestyle. Even apartment buildings provide dryers in their laundry facilities.
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The 'Right to Dry' movement
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