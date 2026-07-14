4 4 Image Credit : Gemini AI

The 'Right to Dry' movement

People are now getting more concerned about high energy use and its impact on the environment. Because of this, a 'Right to Dry' movement is gaining momentum across America. Using dryers consumes a lot of electricity, which leads to higher carbon emissions. This movement is demanding that the bans on drying clothes outside should be removed. Some states, like Florida and California, have already introduced or passed laws to cancel these bans. It is estimated that drying clothes using solar energy can reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 1000 kilograms every year, and it saves money too. Residents are now asking for more eco-friendly choices.