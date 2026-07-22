Drying clothes during the monsoon can be a real headache. This article shares six simple tricks using everyday items like towels, fans, hair dryers, and irons to get your clothes dry in no time.

The monsoon season is lovely, but it comes with its own set of problems. And the biggest one? Drying clothes. Even after a spin in the washing machine, clothes just refuse to dry completely. But you don't need to worry about this anymore. Just use a few simple tricks and your problem will be solved. This report has six such hacks that will take the stress out of drying your laundry.

1. The Towel Roll Method

This towel trick is a lifesaver for drying clothes quickly. Take a clean, dry, and thick towel. Lay your wet garment on it. Then, roll them up together and press down firmly with your hands. You'll see that the towel has soaked up all the extra water from the cloth.

2. Salad Spinner for Small Clothes

For smaller items like socks, handkerchiefs, or other light clothes, your kitchen's salad spinner can be a game-changer. Just put the item in the spinner and give it a few whirls. The excess water will come right out.

3. The Right Way to Hang Clothes

When you're hanging clothes to dry, don't cram them together on the line or rack. This stops air from circulating, and your clothes stay wet for longer. Hang heavy or long clothes on the ends of the rack and lighter ones in the middle. This creates space for air to move and helps them dry faster.

4. Using a Fan Correctly

For drying clothes in the monsoon, air circulation is just as important as heat. So, whenever you hang clothes indoors, switch on the fan. It helps the water vapour evaporate from the clothes much faster.

5. Using a Hair Dryer

If you need to dry a piece of clothing in a real hurry, a hair dryer can come to your rescue. But a word of caution: never put the cloth in a plastic bag and blow hot air into it for a long time. The heat can melt the plastic, which isn't safe.

6. Using a Steam Iron

What if your clothes are almost dry, but thick parts like collars, cuffs, or waistbands are still a bit damp? An iron is your best friend here. Place a clean, dry cotton cloth over the damp area and iron it on medium heat. This will get rid of that last bit of moisture.