Bengaluru police detained 1,909 suspected illegal immigrants in a major crackdown. Fifteen were confirmed as Bangladeshi nationals with fake Aadhaar cards, while documents of the remaining 1,894 are being verified by 23 special police teams.

Police Warn Against 'Moral Policing' DCP Narayan also warned against organisations carrying out what he termed "moral policing" by raiding shelters of Bangladeshi nationals, threatening them and allegedly extorting money. "If you suspect someone is a Bangladeshi national, please inform the police. Do not take the law into your own hands. Legal action will be taken against those involved in moral policing," the DCP said.Further investigation is still underway. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) The Bengaluru Electronic City sub-division police detained 1,909 suspected illegal immigrants during a major crackdown carried out across 29 locations, with 15 people subsequently confirmed to be Bangladeshi nationals, police said.The operation was conducted early Saturday under the leadership of M Narayana, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Electronic City, with 23 special teams carrying out simultaneous raids from around 4 am. A total of 295 police officers and staff were involved in the joint operation aimed at identifying and detaining suspected illegal immigrants residing in the Electronic City area.Following verification of documents, 15 people were confirmed to be illegal Bangladeshi nationals. Police said they were found in possession of fake Aadhaar cards that showed West Bengal and Assam as their places of origin.The documents of the remaining 1,894 suspects are being verified. Their visas, passports and other nationality-related documents are also being scrutinised, the official added.According to police, the 15 confirmed Bangladeshi nationals are from Khulna district's Bagerhat in Bangladesh and are believed to have illegally crossed into India.DCP Narayan also warned against organisations carrying out what he termed "moral policing" by raiding shelters of Bangladeshi nationals, threatening them and allegedly extorting money. "If you suspect someone is a Bangladeshi national, please inform the police. Do not take the law into your own hands. Legal action will be taken against those involved in moral policing," the DCP said.Further investigation is still underway. (ANI)