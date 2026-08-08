Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge announced that 1,000 illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and Africa were identified in the last three months. He stressed a continuous, zero-tolerance crackdown and criticised the Centre for weak border security.

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Saturday announced that state authorities have identified at least 1,000 illegal immigrants over the past three months during rigorous screening operations targeting individuals from Bangladesh and Africa.

Speaking to the reporters, he emphasised that a strict, zero-tolerance approach, Kharge asserted that the crackdown will remain an ongoing effort rather than a temporary drive. "On the search for illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, they could be from Bangladesh or Africa. We are conducting a strict and serious search operation. Over the last three months, around 1,000 immigrants have been identified. All of them are coming from North India," he said.

Ongoing Crackdown and Agency Coordination

Kharge noted that law enforcement agencies are coordinating closely with the Border Security Force (BSF) and Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRO) officials. "We are already in touch with the BSF and also with the FRO officials. We are taking 100% care of this issue. This is not something we will do for a week and then stop. It has to be carried out continuously. If necessary, we will form a team. Most importantly, the Central Government needs to assist us on this issue," he said.

Kharge Blames Centre for Lax Border Security

He further emphasised that the Centre is responsible for strict border security protocols, questioning where the illegal immigrants are entering the State. "Our state does not share an international border, so we have no direct connection. We do not share a border with Bangladesh, Nepal or any other country. But if they are entering the state, where are they coming from? Are they coming through Tripura, Assam or West Bengal? Border security is the responsibility of the Central Government. In my opinion, they are not properly carrying out their responsibility. If people are coming this far, it means that not only our international borders but also the state borders are weak," he said.

A Warning Against Social Media Vigilantism

Kharge urged the citizens to provide any relevant information to the government officials instead of hurling abuses amid the rising social media trends. "Recently, a trend has started where people go to slums, ask people which country or state they are from, record videos and then abuse the government as they please. If you have information, come forward and provide it to our officials. In your attempt to become a social media hero, are you actually strengthening an international mafia?" he asked. (ANI)