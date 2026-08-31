PM Modi highlighted Bengaluru idli seller T.S. Ningamma’s inspiring business journey in ‘Mann Ki Baat’. With support from the PM SVANidhi scheme, Ningamma expanded her food business, increased her income and supported her children’s education.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has highlighted the inspiring journey of small traders who have used collateral-free loans to expand their businesses and improve their livelihoods. During his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme on Sunday, Modi shared the story of Bengaluru-based TS Ningamma and her husband, who run a small food business selling idli, dosa and sambar. He highlighted how financial assistance under the PM SVANidhi scheme helped the couple expand their business, increase their income and secure a better future for their family.

A Story Of Self-Reliance Through PM SVANidhi

During the programme, PM Modi gave a special mention to Ningamma, an idli seller from Bengaluru. He said that Ningamma and her husband had started a small business selling idli, dosa and sambar. While their business was doing well, the couple needed additional funds to expand it further.

According to Modi, the couple received support through the PM SVANidhi scheme, or the Pradhan Mantri Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi. The scheme provides collateral-free working capital loans to eligible street vendors in urban areas, helping them strengthen and expand their businesses.

Roadside Food Business Gets Mention In Mann Ki Baat

With the loan, Ningamma was able to upgrade her pushcart, purchase supplies in bulk and add new dishes to her menu. These changes helped attract more customers and increase her earnings, eventually improving her family's financial situation.

“Today, she is able to give her three children a good education,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister also highlighted how the growth of a woman’s business can have a wider impact on her family. He said that when women are able to expand their businesses and become financially stronger, it can help secure a better future for their children and the entire family.