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Kollur Mookambika Temple Hundi Counting: Record Cash, Gold and Silver Donations Collected
Kollur Sri Mookambika Temple recorded its highest-ever hundi collection in May, receiving over ₹1.94 crore in cash and offerings. Devotees also donated gold and silver during the monthly counting ceremony held under tight security.
Record Donations Collected During Kollur Temple Hundi Counting
The monthly hundi counting ceremony at the famous Kollur Sri Mookambika Temple was held on Monday.
A total of 41 hundis of the temple were opened during the counting process, and a record amount of donations was collected in May.
The temple, one of the country’s prominent pilgrimage centres, witnessed a significant rise in offerings from devotees during the month.
Highest-Ever Donation Record At Kollur Sri Mookambika Temple
According to temple sources, a total of ₹1,90,43,819 in cash was received through the hundis. Including other offerings, the temple collected a total of ₹1,94,44,173, marking the highest-ever donation record in the temple’s history.
In addition to cash donations, devotees also offered 0.325 grams of gold and 2.370 kg of silver during the counting ceremony.
Record Donations Collected At Kollur Sri Mookambika Temple
The temple usually records an average monthly collection of around ₹1.25 crore. However, this month witnessed a record-breaking rise in donations.
The hundi counting ceremony was conducted under tight security in the presence of temple management committee president Babu Shetty and other officials.
Devotees from various parts of Karnataka, as well as neighbouring Kerala and Tamil Nadu, continue to visit the temple in large numbers. Temple authorities said the steady increase in devotees has also led to a continuous rise in donation collections.
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