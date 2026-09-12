A fire engulfed a stationary train coach at Shikohabad railway station in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad. Rescue operations were launched to control the blaze, and other coaches were separated to prevent the fire from spreading. The cause is unknown.

A fire broke out in a stationary train coach at Shikohabad railway station on Saturday, with the affected coach engulfed in flames and thick smoke rising from the premises. The incident triggered a rescue and firefighting operation at the railway station as efforts were launched to bring the blaze under control. Other coaches were separated from the affected coach as a precautionary measure to prevent the fire from spreading.

Visuals from the spot showed flames engulfing the coach, while smoke could be seen rising from the railway premises. Rescue personnel were engaged in operations following the outbreak of the fire.

Eyewitness Account

A woman who witnessed the incident, Maya Devi Verma, said she noticed smoke coming from the coach and immediately alerted people about the fire. “I saw smoke and came out and informed everyone. The reason of fire is yet to be ascertained,” Verma said.

Further details about the incident are awaited. (ANI)