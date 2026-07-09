Kolkata Weather Update: Red Alert Issued For THESE Places; Check Forecast
Kolkata Weather Update: The Alipore weather office has reported that while rainfall will decrease in South Bengal, there is high probability of severe weather in North Bengal. A red alert has been issued for 5 northern districts for very heavy rain
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Red Alert in North Bengal: Five districts brace for very heavy rainfall and gusty winds as severe weather looms
The weather office has issued a red alert for five northern districts, including Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri, warning of very heavy rain and strong winds.
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Relief for South Bengal? Rainfall to decrease, but scattered showers and gusty winds still expected in Kolkata and nearby areas.
While the worst is over for South Bengal, the Alipore office forecasts light rain and winds of 30-40 km/h in districts like Kolkata, Howrah, and Hooghly.
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A Tale of Two Bengals: North faces severe weather with a red alert, while the South experiences a milder, humid climate with light rain.
A stark contrast in weather patterns across West Bengal, with North Bengal on high alert for storms and South Bengal getting some respite from heavy downpours.
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Orange Alert Issued for Most of North Bengal as a Precaution Against Worsening Weather Conditions.
An orange alert is active for all northern districts except Malda and the two Dinajpurs, indicating a high likelihood of heavy rain and strong winds.
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Image Credit : gemini
Kolkata Weather Update: Expect afternoon showers and gusty winds today despite the passing of the low-pressure system.
Residents of Kolkata and surrounding areas should prepare for rain and winds blowing at 30-40 km/h later today, along with humid conditions.
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