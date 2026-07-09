The monsoon has regained momentum across West Bengal, with widespread rain expected to continue throughout Thursday. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Kolkata and most districts of South Bengal are likely to witness light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds. While South Bengal remains under Yellow Alert in several districts, North Bengal faces a higher risk of heavy to very heavy rainfall, prompting Orange Alerts in multiple areas.

South Bengal to Witness Thunderstorms and Strong Winds

Residents across Kolkata and neighbouring districts should prepare for another wet day as thunderstorms and scattered showers are expected throughout the region. The IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall in most parts of South Bengal, with isolated heavy showers likely in North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas, where rainfall between 7 and 11 cm is possible.

These two districts may also experience gusty winds reaching speeds of 40–50 kmph. Meanwhile, districts including Nadia, Birbhum, Murshidabad, East Bardhaman and West Bardhaman are expected to receive thunderstorms with winds of 30–40 kmph. A Yellow Alert has been issued for these districts due to the possibility of adverse weather conditions.