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Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: South Bengal Brace for Rain as IMD Issues Yellow Alert; Orange Alert in North Bengal
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: West Bengal is set for another spell of monsoon showers as the India Meteorological Department forecasts thunderstorms, heavy rainfall and gusty winds across several districts. Yellow and Orange alerts have been issued
West Bengal Weather Alert: Heavy Rain and Gusty Winds Forecast Across Several Districts
The monsoon has regained momentum across West Bengal, with widespread rain expected to continue throughout Thursday. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Kolkata and most districts of South Bengal are likely to witness light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds. While South Bengal remains under Yellow Alert in several districts, North Bengal faces a higher risk of heavy to very heavy rainfall, prompting Orange Alerts in multiple areas.
South Bengal to Witness Thunderstorms and Strong Winds
Residents across Kolkata and neighbouring districts should prepare for another wet day as thunderstorms and scattered showers are expected throughout the region. The IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall in most parts of South Bengal, with isolated heavy showers likely in North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas, where rainfall between 7 and 11 cm is possible.
These two districts may also experience gusty winds reaching speeds of 40–50 kmph. Meanwhile, districts including Nadia, Birbhum, Murshidabad, East Bardhaman and West Bardhaman are expected to receive thunderstorms with winds of 30–40 kmph. A Yellow Alert has been issued for these districts due to the possibility of adverse weather conditions.
Orange Alert Issued for Five North Bengal Districts
The weather department has warned of significantly heavier rainfall across North Bengal. Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar and Alipurduar have been placed under an Orange Alert, with forecasts predicting 7 to 20 cm of rainfall in isolated areas.
Heavy rain is also expected in North Dinajpur and South Dinajpur, where Yellow Alerts remain in effect. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30–40 kmph are likely across almost all North Bengal districts, raising concerns over waterlogging and travel disruptions.
Rainfall Activity Expected to Intensify Over the Weekend
Meteorologists have indicated that rainfall activity is likely to increase in Kolkata from Thursday onwards after a brief lull. The monsoon system is expected to remain active through the weekend, bringing more spells of rain, thunderstorms and lightning to many districts across South Bengal.
Authorities have advised residents to stay updated with local weather bulletins, avoid unnecessary travel during intense thunderstorms and exercise caution in areas prone to waterlogging and strong winds as the monsoon continues to strengthen across the state.
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