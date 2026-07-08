- Home
- India
- Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Rain Takes a Short Break in South Bengal, Heavy Showers to Return This Weekend
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Rain Takes a Short Break in South Bengal, Heavy Showers to Return This Weekend
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: After days of relentless rainfall, South Bengal is finally getting brief respite. While Kolkata is likely to remain mostly dry for now, IMD has warned that heavy rain will return over the weekend
Bengal Weather: Rain Takes a Short Break in South Bengal, Heavy Showers to Return This Weekend
After witnessing days of intense rainfall, South Bengal is expected to experience a temporary lull in rain. However, weather officials have cautioned that the relief will be short-lived, with another spell of heavy showers likely to arrive over the weekend. Meanwhile, North Bengal is preparing for much harsher conditions, including extremely heavy rainfall and the possibility of landslides and flooding.
South Bengal Gets Temporary Relief, But Rain Will Return Soon
The low-pressure system responsible for the recent heavy rainfall has moved away from the region and is now advancing towards Madhya Pradesh after crossing Chhattisgarh. As a result, South Bengal is unlikely to witness heavy or very heavy rain from Wednesday onward.
That said, cloudy skies are expected to persist across the region. Several districts may still receive light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms, prompting the weather department to keep a yellow alert in place. Forecasts indicate that rainfall activity will increase once again from Friday through Sunday, with heavy showers likely in several districts of South Bengal.
Kolkata to Remain Mostly Dry Midweek, Humidity to Stay High
Kolkata and neighbouring areas are expected to see mostly cloudy conditions on Wednesday, but the chances of significant rainfall remain low.
Despite the temporary break from rain, residents are likely to experience uncomfortable weather because of high humidity levels. The Alipore Meteorological Department has also issued a yellow alert for the city over the weekend, warning of thunderstorms, gusty winds, and fresh spells of rain as weather conditions become active again.
North Bengal Faces Red Alert Amid Heavy Rain and Flood Threat
While South Bengal enjoys a brief pause, North Bengal is expected to bear the brunt of the monsoon. The India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across the northern districts until Thursday, with a red alert remaining in effect for several areas. Uttar Dinajpur continues to remain under a yellow alert.
The prolonged rainfall raises concerns over landslides in the hilly districts of Darjeeling and Kalimpong. Rivers including the Teesta, Torsa, Jaldhaka and Raidak are likely to flow above danger levels, increasing the risk of flooding in low-lying regions. Authorities have also warned that standing crops may suffer damage due to waterlogging and overflowing rivers.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.