After witnessing days of intense rainfall, South Bengal is expected to experience a temporary lull in rain. However, weather officials have cautioned that the relief will be short-lived, with another spell of heavy showers likely to arrive over the weekend. Meanwhile, North Bengal is preparing for much harsher conditions, including extremely heavy rainfall and the possibility of landslides and flooding.

South Bengal Gets Temporary Relief, But Rain Will Return Soon

The low-pressure system responsible for the recent heavy rainfall has moved away from the region and is now advancing towards Madhya Pradesh after crossing Chhattisgarh. As a result, South Bengal is unlikely to witness heavy or very heavy rain from Wednesday onward.

That said, cloudy skies are expected to persist across the region. Several districts may still receive light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms, prompting the weather department to keep a yellow alert in place. Forecasts indicate that rainfall activity will increase once again from Friday through Sunday, with heavy showers likely in several districts of South Bengal.