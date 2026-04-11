(WATCH) Did Yuzvendra Chahal Smoke While Driving? Viral Video Triggers Debate
A video showing someone who looks a lot like cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal smoking while driving and then flicking the cigarette butt onto the road has gone viral.
Viral Video and Controversy
Chahal's Team Remains Silent
No one knows where or when this video was shot. Since Friday, it has racked up thousands of views on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, starting a big discussion about the responsibilities of our national sportspersons. So far, neither Chahal nor his representatives have said a word about this controversy.
🚨 Meet Yuzvendra Chahal, caught smoking a cigarette and carelessly throwing it onto the road.
All that money and still no class, no civic sense. Disgusting pic.twitter.com/joHVrkbGPL
— Wickets Hitting (@offpacedelivery) April 10, 2026
Chahal Had Spoken About a Changed Lifestyle
Anger Over Littering in a Public Place
IPL 2026 Performance
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