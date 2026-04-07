Inside Photos Of Yuzvendra Chahal’s Rs 7 Crore Home & Luxury Lifestyle in Bengaluru
Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal lives in a stunning ₹7 crore Bengaluru home that reflects his stylish lifestyle. From modern interiors to luxurious spaces, here’s a glimpse inside his house and lavish way of living.
Chahal's Pride: His Bengaluru Home
Yuzvendra Chahal owns a luxurious home in Bengaluru, Karnataka, set in a peaceful and upscale locality. The residence reflects his inspiring journey from a chess champion to one of India’s top leg-spinners. Designed with a blend of modern and traditional Indian styles, it features spacious balconies, large glass windows, and warm, cosy interiors that highlight his love for comfort and family.
Inside the Home: A Touch of Luxury
Inside, Yuzvendra Chahal’s home features a simple yet elegant design. The living room is styled with neutral tones, plush sofas, and striking lighting. A standout trophy cabinet displays his IPL medals and India jerseys, while family photos and cricket memorabilia add a personal touch. The open kitchen and dining area are both functional and stylish.
Outdoor Spaces and Other Comforts
Yuzvendra Chahal’s Bengaluru home is just as impressive outside as it is inside. Surrounded by a well-kept garden, it offers a peaceful retreat from his hectic cricket schedule. The terrace is often used for family gatherings and workouts. Reports also suggest the house includes a compact indoor gym and a stylish entertainment lounge, reflecting his focus on both fitness and relaxation.
Mercedes-Benz E-Class: Pure Class
One of Chahal's favourite cars is his 2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class. This car is famous for its classic style and smooth ride. It's a mix of luxury and practicality, which really suits his personality. People often see him driving this E-Class around the city. It's a symbol of simple class and is super comfortable for long drives between matches.
Luxury Cars That Define Chahal’s Elite Lifestyle
Yuzvendra Chahal’s garage reflects his love for luxury and performance, featuring a BMW 5 Series and a Porsche Cayenne S worth around ₹1.93 crore, both packed with modern tech and style. However, the highlight is his Rolls-Royce Ghost, known for its handcrafted interiors and ultra-smooth ride, symbolising his success and elite status..
Stay on top of all the latest Sports News, including Cricket News, Football News, WWE News, and updates from Other Sports around the world. Get live scores, match highlights, player stats, and expert analysis of every major tournament. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to never miss a sporting moment and stay connected to the action anytime, anywhere.