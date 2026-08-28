According to trade estimates, Toxic earned around Rs 36.40 crore net in India on Thursday. The film recorded approximately 26.6% occupancy across 19,413 shows.

The second-day collection represents a steep 64% decline from its opening-day figure of Rs 101.10 crore net. After two days, Toxic's total India net collection stands at around Rs 137.50 crore.

The film has reportedly been performing better in Hindi than in Kannada, despite Kannada being its original language. The Telugu version has also contributed significantly, while the Tamil and Malayalam versions have recorded comparatively lower numbers.

Toxic opened with an estimated 56.1% occupancy across 24,579 shows and collected around Rs 55 crore from the Hindi version and Rs 23.30 crore from Kannada on day one.