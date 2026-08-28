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Toxic Box Office Collection Day 2: Yash Film Sees 64% Drop, Earns Rs 137 Crore in India
Toxic Box Office Collection Day 2: Toxic, starring Yash directed by Geetu Mohandas, witnessed a steep 64% drop in India on day two. Despite the fall, the film crossed Rs 137 crore in two days and continues to face strong competition from Dhurandhar 2
Toxic Box Office Collection Day 2: 64% Drop
According to trade estimates, Toxic earned around Rs 36.40 crore net in India on Thursday. The film recorded approximately 26.6% occupancy across 19,413 shows.
The second-day collection represents a steep 64% decline from its opening-day figure of Rs 101.10 crore net. After two days, Toxic's total India net collection stands at around Rs 137.50 crore.
The film has reportedly been performing better in Hindi than in Kannada, despite Kannada being its original language. The Telugu version has also contributed significantly, while the Tamil and Malayalam versions have recorded comparatively lower numbers.
Toxic opened with an estimated 56.1% occupancy across 24,579 shows and collected around Rs 55 crore from the Hindi version and Rs 23.30 crore from Kannada on day one.
Toxic Trails Dhurandhar 2 on Day Two
While Toxic managed to deliver a bigger second-day collection than the first Dhurandhar, it fell well behind Dhurandhar 2.
Dhurandhar 2 reportedly collected around Rs 80.72 crore on its second day, significantly higher than Toxic's Rs 36.40 crore. The Ranveer Singh-led sequel had already accumulated around Rs 226 crore in India after two days.
Toxic's opening-day performance was nevertheless strong. The Yash starrer earned Rs 101.10 crore net in India and reportedly grossed around Rs 140 crore worldwide on its first day.
By comparison, Dhurandhar 2 had collected around Rs 102.55 crore on its opening day, along with approximately Rs 43 crore from its premiere shows.
With the weekend approaching, Toxic still has an opportunity to recover some ground. Stronger occupancy on Friday and Saturday could determine whether the film manages to stabilise after its sharp second-day fall.
Toxic Faces Mixed Response Despite Strong Start
Toxic has generated considerable buzz since its theatrical release, but its box office journey has been accompanied by mixed audience reactions. The film has faced criticism over its violent sequences, sensual content and what some viewers described as a lack of emotional depth.
Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic is backed by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations LLP.
Yash plays dual roles in the film as Raya and Ticket. The cast also includes Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth.
The film was officially announced in 2023 and was mounted on a large scale with considerable expectations surrounding Yash's return to the big screen.
Despite the second-day decline, Toxic has already crossed the Rs 137 crore mark in India within two days. Its performance over the weekend will now be crucial. If the film manages to register a strong turnaround, it could continue its box office run despite the mixed response.
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