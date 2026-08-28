Rukmini Vasanth, the rising star of Yash's Toxic, has a remarkable story beyond cinema. She is the daughter of Colonel Vasanth Venugopal, an Ashoka Chakra awardee who was martyred while fighting terrorists in Kashmir in 2007

Rukmini Vasanth is one of the most promising young actresses in South Indian cinema. The Kannada actor rose to prominence with films such as Sapta Saagaradaache Ello and Kantara and has now taken a major step forward with Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups.

While Rukmini's acting career has made her a popular name among cinema audiences, her family background has also attracted attention. She is the daughter of Colonel Vasanth Venugopal, an Indian Army officer who was posthumously awarded the Ashoka Chakra for his bravery. Rukmini was only 10 years old when she lost her father in 2007.

Rukmini Vasanth's Father Colonel Vasanth Venugopal

Colonel Vasanth Venugopal served as the commanding officer of the 9th Battalion, Maratha Light Infantry.

On July 31, 2007, he was killed in action while leading his troops against heavily armed terrorists attempting to infiltrate across the Line of Control in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir. Rukmini has recalled that around eight terrorists were involved in the infiltration attempt. Colonel Vasanth and his radio operator were martyred during the operation.

For his extraordinary courage and sacrifice, Colonel Vasanth was posthumously awarded the Ashoka Chakra, India's highest peacetime military decoration for gallantry. He was also the first Army officer from Karnataka to receive the prestigious honour.

Rukmini Was Just 10 When Her Father Was Martyred

Losing her father at such a young age had a lasting impact on Rukmini. In interviews, she has spoken about Colonel Vasanth as both a loving father and a deeply committed soldier. She recalled that her father always believed in leading from the front. Wherever he sent his men, he would be there ahead of them. For Rukmini, watching her father's dedication to his profession at such a young age shaped her own understanding of commitment.

The actress has said that although she did not choose the military as her way of serving people, she tries to bring the same dedication into her acting career.

Who Is Rukmini Vasanth's Mother?

Rukmini's mother, Subhashini Vasanth, is a Bharatanatyam dancer. Following Colonel Vasanth's death, she was left to raise their two daughters while coping with the loss of her husband. Despite the tragedy, Subhashini channelled her grief into helping other military families.

Just six months after her husband's death, she started the Vasantharatna Foundation for Art. The foundation works towards creating support systems for the widows of jawans and other Army personnel and supports families of martyrs.

One of its initiatives allows people to sponsor a birthday gift for a member of a martyr's family for Rs 365, representing one rupee for every day of the year. Rukmini Vasanth's Mother Fought For The Family's Compensation. The family faced another difficult battle after Colonel Vasanth's death.

Subhashini had to navigate government offices and procedures to receive land or compensation that was due to the family under existing rules. A 1971 government order stipulated that the family of an Ashoka Chakra awardee would receive either Rs 1.25 lakh or two acres of wetland as compensation.

Subhashini questioned whether the amount was adequate, particularly given the passage of time and rising inflation. She also spoke publicly about the difficulties she faced while trying to secure what she believed was rightfully owed to the family. She eventually received the compensation due to her.

Rukmini Vasanth's Journey From Dance To Acting

Rukmini's connection with the performing arts began early. Her mother was a Bharatanatyam dancer, and Rukmini herself was interested in dance when she was young. She eventually moved towards acting and made her presence felt in Kannada cinema.

Her performance in Sapta Saagaradaache Ello became a major turning point in her career. She subsequently appeared in Kantara, helping her gain recognition among a wider audience. Her growing popularity eventually led to bigger projects, with Toxic marking one of her most significant opportunities yet.

What Did Rukmini Say About Her Father's Influence?

Rukmini has often spoken about how her father continues to influence her life.

She has recalled him as a protective father who was never particularly strict with his daughters. Before his death, she was more interested in dancing, and she believes he would have supported her if he had been alive to see her acting career.

Rukmini has also connected her father's dedication as a soldier with her own approach to acting. For her, performing is a way of making people feel something and connecting with them