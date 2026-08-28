Kriti Sanon's Raksha Bandhan post was a witty retort to trolls who criticised her outfit in a Rakhi ad. Following backlash over her contemporary attire, she questioned judging women by their clothes. The jewellery brand later withdrew the ad.

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon's Raksha Bandhan post seems to be a playful, indirect dig at the trolls who criticised her outfit in a Rakhi ad. Sharing a picture flaunting the Rakhis that she and her sister, Nupur Sanon, tied to each other, Kriti wrote on Instagram, "While the Rakhi fashion committee is still in session We're focusing on what really matters. Happy Rakhi to all." Fans loved Kriti's caption, with many praising her for giving the trolls a befitting response. "THE BEST REPLY," a social media user commented. "OMG, love your caption," another user wrote.

The Backlash Over Rakhi Ad

The controversy began after Kriti appeared in a Raksha Bandhan advertisement wearing a contemporary outfit with a bralette-style blouse, cape and draped skirt. T The look received heavy backlash from a section of social media users, who questioned whether such an outfit was suitable for a festival like Raksha Bandhan.

'Culture is in her heart, not in her neckline'

Reacting to the backlash, Kriti questioned why a woman's clothing continues to be treated as a measure of her respect for culture. Sharing her thoughts on social media, the 'Mimi' actor on Instagram wrote, "The essence of festivals is not in the clothes you wear; it is in the emotions and meaning you hold for the traditions. Rakshabandhan is a bond of protection. My sister and I tie rakhi to each other. We know we can protect each other no less than a brother would. We pray for each other's health, happiness & long life. And for us, this prayer and promise extends to our dogs too! After all, they are family! Also, when will we stop telling women what to wear?? Ethnic fashion has evolved over the years, but still a woman's respect for her culture is measured by just her clothes!! Culture & Traditions are in her heart, not in her neckline!"

GIVA Withdraws Advertisement

Meanwhile, GIVA withdrew the advertisement following the criticism. In a statement shared on Instagram, the jewellery brand said that it respects Indian culture, traditions and festivals and that hurting religious or cultural sentiments was not its intention. (ANI)