Yash and Kiara Advani's chemistry in Toxic has become a major talking point after the film's release, with romantic scenes from the movie sparking intense reactions on social media

Yash and Kiara Advani's pairing in Toxic is grabbing considerable attention after the film arrived in theatres on August 26. While the Geetu Mohandas directorial was already among the year's most anticipated releases, certain romantic moments featuring the lead actors have now emerged as a major talking point online.

The film marks Yash's return to the big screen after KGF: Chapter 2, making Toxic one of the most closely watched releases of 2026. Kiara Advani, meanwhile, takes on a role that showcases a different side of her screen presence.

Yash And Kiara's Chemistry Takes Centre Stage

Before Toxic reached cinemas, the chemistry between Yash and Kiara had already generated curiosity. The film's promotional material, particularly the song Tabaahi, offered audiences glimpses of their equation and hinted at a more intense romantic track.

Following the theatrical release, several snippets and discussions surrounding their intimate scenes began circulating across social media. The sequences have left viewers divided, with some praising the actors' chemistry while others have questioned the treatment of the romantic portions.

The attention has also brought Kiara's role in Toxic into sharper focus. Rather than simply being discussed as Yash's co-star, audiences are debating her character, screen presence and contribution to the film.

Romantic Scenes Spark Mixed Reactions

Social media has quickly become a hub for reactions to Toxic, with viewers sharing their opinions about different aspects of the film. Yash's performance, the movie's visual style, action sequences and Kiara's scenes have all found a place in the online conversation.

The romantic portions, however, have attracted particularly strong reactions. Some viewers have described the chemistry between Yash and Kiara as one of the film's highlights, while others have expressed surprise at the boldness of certain sequences.

As with any major theatrical release, clips circulating online have also raised concerns about spoilers. Audiences who have not watched Toxic are being encouraged to experience the film in theatres rather than relying on short social media snippets.

What Is Toxic About?

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups features Yash in the lead, with Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth in important roles.

The movie arrives nearly four years after Yash's previous theatrical release, KGF: Chapter 2. His return has been a major reason behind the enormous anticipation surrounding the project.

Toxic also represents a significant collaboration between Yash and acclaimed filmmaker Geetu Mohandas. The film combines gangster drama, action, stylised visuals and mature themes, giving it a distinctly different tone from Yash's previous blockbuster franchise.