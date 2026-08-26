South Indian film stars including Allu Arjun, Mammootty, Mohanlal, Karthi, and Dulquer Salmaan took to social media to extend warm Onam greetings to their fans, sharing messages, festive visuals, and even posters of their upcoming films.

Actors Allu Arjun, Karthi, Dulquer Salmaan, Suriya Sivakumar, Mohanlal and others from the film fraternity have extended Onam greetings to their fans, with several celebrities sharing messages and festive visuals celebrating Kerala's major annual harvest festival.

Star-Studded Onam Greetings

Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun shared a warm Onam greeting for his fans, noting their special place in his heart. His post featured a custom black-and-white illustration of a traditional Kerala snake boat filled with rowers, overlaid with "HAPPY Onam" and his "AA" logo at the bottom. "Happy Onam to my dearest Malayali fans & people! Your love has always been so special," he wrote. https://x.com/alluarjun/status/2092475487918666195

Mammootty

Mammootty, also known as "Mammukka" to fans, shared a warm Onam greeting in Malayalam wishing everyone heartfelt Thiruvonam blessings with a smiling photo of himself waving in a red shirt and traditional attire. He wrote, "Heartfelt Onam wishes to everyone" https://x.com/mammukka/status/2092521112999747683

Mohanlal

Actor Mohanlal shared Onam greetings in Malayalam. He wrote, "Heartfelt Onam wishes to everyone" The attached image is a promotional poster for his upcoming movie, showing him in police uniform seated on a Royal Enfield motorcycle, with credits to director Tharun Moorthy and producer Ashiq Usman, releasing on December 24.

Karthi

Tamil actor Karthi also greeted fans in Malayalam. Addressing them as "makkale", he wished them happiness, good health and success during the festival. https://x.com/Karthi_Offl/status/2092463045075435543

Dulquer Salmaan

Dulquer Salmaan shared a festive message wishing everyone a Happy Onam. His accompanying image was a promotional poster for his upcoming multi-language film "I'm Game", directed by Nahas Hidayath and scheduled to release in cinemas on September 3. https://x.com/dulQuer/status/2092522943238774886

Prabhudheva

Prabhudheva, known as "PD" by fans, shared a "Happy Onam" greeting alongside vibrant digital artwork depicting a Kerala snake boat race, palm trees and large "Happy ONAM" lettering. https://x.com/PDdancing/status/2092425998205890615

About the Onam Festival

Onam is a 10-day harvest and cultural festival celebrated primarily in Kerala. The festival is associated with the Malayali New Year and thanksgiving for a bountiful harvest. Among the festival's key traditions are pookkalam, elaborate floral carpets created at the entrances of homes; Onam Sadya, a traditional vegetarian feast served on banana leaves; Vallam Kali, the famous snake boat races; and cultural performances including Pulikali and Thiruvathirakali. (ANI)