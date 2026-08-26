Yash’s Toxic has begun screening in overseas markets, with early USA premiere reactions praising the actor, action and visuals while raising questions about the screenplay and emotional connect.

Finally, Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups releases in India, following its release overseas. The first batch of audience responses to this movie is already coming in. While viewers from outside India were already expressing their opinions about the film long before its Indian premiere, established movie reviewers on X have already shared their views after watching it. Overall, it seems like the reactions to Toxic are somewhat positive, despite the criticisms regarding the writing and editing.

International Audiences Praise Yash

So far, Yash himself is one of the best things about Toxic according to the international reactions. His over-the-top presence, fashionable look and action scenes are appreciated by several viewers. Technical parts of the movie, including its cinematography and scale, have already proved to be positive points.

Nonetheless, there have already been some negative remarks concerning the international premiere of Toxic. Several viewers think that it takes time to warm up to the story. The ability to emotionally connect to the plot has also been questioned by the viewers. Moreover, comparisons between the KGF actor and his Toxic role have already been made by some audience members.

Venky Reviews Censures Poor Scripting & Editing

Venky Reviews gave 1.5/5 too because of the poor script despite all the technical work done. The issues include poorly introduced characters, poor story and editing while a couple of good points were made about Yash's performance and few scenes.

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Christopher Kanagaraj Appreciates Yash But Dislikes Film

Christopher Kanagaraj gave a negative review as well but praised Yash and the action spectacle along with good visuals in the movie. He dislikes the character building and dialogues among other things.

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M9 News Notices A Powerful Yash Screen Presence

As per M9 News' early reaction to the movie, Yash's Toxic is highly inspired by the Yash style seen during the KGF era. Violence and stylish approach are said to be aplenty in this movie, whereas the story seems to take a backseat in the first half. The screen presence of Yash has been highlighted positively in the review, along with the interval scene.

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Movies4u Official Finds the First Half “Below Par”

Unlike the previous source, Movies4u Official finds fault with the beginning of the film. According to its response, the film has good visuals and stylish action. At the same time, the source states that there is insufficient development of the plot with the domination of action, slow-motion, and other striking features in the first half of the film.

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Toxic - Early Verdict: Style Makes an Impact, Story Fails to Connect

Based on the above reactions, one can conclude that the film is likely to be a controversial film for Yash. His screen presence, stylish look, visual effects, grandeur in production and action scenes are becoming some of his most appealing aspects in the film, whereas the script, pace, editing, characterization and connection with emotions have been criticized. However, with further viewing of the movie, the verdict might change.

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