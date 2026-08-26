Ananya Panday and Walker Blanco have reportedly called it quits after nearly two years together. The rumoured couple, who never officially confirmed their relationship, had often grabbed attention with their appearances and social media posts.

Ananya Panday and Walker Blanco have reportedly ended their relationship after nearly two years of dating. While the rumoured couple never officially confirmed their romance, their frequent appearances together and social media exchanges had sparked strong speculation among fans.

Ananya Panday and Walker Blanco Reportedly Call It Quits

According to a recent ETimes report, Ananya decided to end the relationship last week. However, the source claimed that the split was mutual and that there are no hard feelings between the two.

Ananya and Walker reportedly met during the wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Over the past two years, the duo was often spotted together and occasionally appeared on each other’s Instagram posts, giving fans plenty of reasons to believe they were romantically involved.

Walker also attended Ananya’s intimate birthday celebration. He had shared a heartfelt Instagram post for the actress, writing, “Happy birthday, beautiful. You are so special. I love you, Anniee!” The post was widely viewed by fans as a possible confirmation of their relationship.

From Birthday Post To Special Necklace

Adding to the dating rumours, Ananya was once spotted wearing a necklace featuring Walker’s initials. These moments further fuelled speculation surrounding their bond, despite neither of them publicly putting a label on their relationship.

The reported breakup comes after almost two years of romance rumours, with fans closely following their appearances and social media activity.

What Ananya Panday Once Said About Love

Ananya had previously opened up about her changing perspective on love. She said that, for her, love is closely connected to friendship, trust and being comfortable enough to be oneself.

She also explained that while she once believed in the idea of one great soulmate, growing older changed her perspective. Ananya said she now sees love in her relationships with friends, family and others around her.

Neither Ananya nor Walker has officially confirmed their reported breakup yet.