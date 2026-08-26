A heavy rush of devotees was witnessed at Pazhavangaadi Sree Maha Ganapathy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram as people arrived to offer prayers on Thiruvonam, the final day of the Onam festival. PM Narendra Modi also extended wishes on the occasion.

A heavy rush of devotees was witnessed outside Pazhavangaadi Sree Maha Ganapathy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday, as people arrived in large numbers to offer prayers on Thiruvonam, the tenth and final day of the Onam festival. Visuals from the temple area showed traditional Kerala-style architecture, long queues of devotees and street processions featuring costumed performers, reflecting the festive atmosphere associated with Onam.

The Significance of Onam and Thiruvonam

Thiruvonam marks the culmination of Kerala's 10-day annual harvest and cultural festival. Onam is traditionally associated with the legend of King Mahabali, a benevolent ruler remembered for his fairness and prosperity. The festival also marks the Malayali New Year and is associated with thanksgiving for a bountiful harvest. Celebrations traditionally feature colourful pookkalams, the elaborate Onam Sadya served on banana leaves, snake boat races known as Vallam Kali, and cultural performances including Pulikali and Thiruvathirakali.

Political Leaders Extend Onam Greetings

Political leaders have also extended Onam greetings to people across the globe as Kerala celebrates Thiruvonam. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended warm wishes on Onam.

In a post on X, he said, "Wishing everyone a beautiful Onam. This is a vibrant festival celebrated with great enthusiasm all over the world. May this festival further empower the spirit of happiness, togetherness, and prosperity. Have a wonderful Onam. This is a vibrant festival that is being marked all over the world with immense fervour. May it further the spirit of happiness, togetherness and prosperity."