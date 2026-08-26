Toxic X Review: Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has opened in theatres worldwide, with Yash leading Geetu Mohandas' much-awaited action thriller. Here is what early viewers are saying about the film on X

Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups arrived in cinemas worldwide on Wednesday, August 26, after months of anticipation. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film is among the most closely followed Indian releases of the year.

As the first shows concluded, viewers began taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their initial thoughts. Early posts have offered a glimpse into how audiences are responding to Yash's latest theatrical outing.

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However, these reactions should be viewed as first impressions rather than a definitive verdict. Social media responses reflect the experiences of individual viewers, while the film's broader reception will become clearer as more audiences watch it.

What Is Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups About?

Toxic is presented as a period action crime thriller and features Yash in a dual role. The film brings together an ensemble cast that includes Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth.

Geetu Mohandas has directed the film, which is jointly produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations LLP.

The film's technical crew includes cinematographer Rajeev Ravi, editor Ujwal Kulkarni and production designer T. P. Abid. Ravi Basrur, Vishal Mishra and Tanishk Bagchi have contributed to the music, while the action sequences feature the work of J. J. Perry, Anbariv, Kecha Khamphakdee and Amrit Singh.

DNEG has worked on the visual effects, with Kunal Sharma serving as the sound designer.

Toxic Review: The Bigger Picture Is Yet To Emerge

With Toxic now playing across theatres, the early X reactions provide only a snapshot of audience sentiment. The response can change significantly as the film reaches more viewers across different cities and regions.

For now, much of the attention remains on Yash, Geetu Mohandas' filmmaking and the film's distinctive period crime-thriller setting. More audience reactions and detailed reviews are expected to emerge through August 26 and over the following days.

The opening-day response could offer a stronger indication of how Toxic is being received, but a reliable assessment of the film will require a broader range of audience reactions and reviews.