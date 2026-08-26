The Yash starrer is set to be released today (August 26) and, despite its 'A' rating, will allegedly maintain its extended runtime of 3 hours and 12 minutes.

Yash's much-anticipated film Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups has passed the censor test ahead of its theatrical debut, but the certification has already piqued spectators' interest. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has issued the Geetu Mohandas-directed film a 'A' rating, confining it to adult audiences as predicted. Interestingly, the board has not ordered any edits to the picture.

The certification comes as Toxic is already being noted for its dark world, brutal action, and adult themes. The Yash starrer is set to be released on Today (August 26) and, despite its 'A' rating, will allegedly maintain its extended runtime of 3 hours and 12 minutes.

Yash’s Toxic Cleared With ‘A’ Certificate and No Cuts: Check CBFC’s Decision

Toxic has been certified as a Kannada-English picture having a duration of three hours and twelve minutes. The CBFC has directed the filmmakers to make only two minor modifications to the Kannada version. Two words or phrases have been ordered muffled or replaced, with matching adjustments to the English subtitles. In addition, the video will include mandated anti-smoking and anti-drinking messages. The censor board has not mandated any big cutbacks. The 'A' rating, however, indicates that the picture will only be distributed to adults. This has naturally raised more questions about what makes the film inappropriate for youngsters.

Why is Yash-starrer Toxic limited to adults



The solution may be found in the film's overall treatment. The pan-Indian drama was billed as a dark action drama featuring violence, serious themes, and an adult-oriented plot. The film's slogan, "A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups," makes it apparent that Geetu Mohandas and Yash are not targeting a younger audience. The British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) also classified the film as adult. Its listing includes intense bloody violence and s*x. Threat, horror, profanity, drugs, sexual violence, sexual threat, as well as suicide and self-harm, have all been referenced in the categorisation specifics.

This has sparked considerable debate about the film's personal moments, adult imagery, and representation of women.

Yash has already warned his parents about toxic

Yash has previously stated that the picture was intended solely for adults. During his interview on Aap Ki Adalat, the actor and co-writer referred to the film's tagline and stated that the producers had made it plain that the picture was not intended for youngsters. Yash also advised youngsters to avoid the film, stating that adults could choose what they wanted to see and learn from its tale. He has also stated that the representation of female desire in the highly anticipated film is intentional and comes from the perspective of Geetu Mohandas, the film's female director.