Actor Angad Bedi wished his wife and actor Neha Dhupia on her birthday with a heartwarming Instagram post. He shared a video carousel of the couple and wrote, 'Happy birthday to the most beautiful girl inside and outside.'

Actor Angad Bedi has wished his wife and actor Neha Dhupia on her birthday, showering her with much love. In an Instagram post, Angad shared a video carousel, comprising heartwarming pictures of the couple followed by a candid video of Neha dancing her heart out. "Happy birthday to the most beautiful girl inside and outside.. Through thick n thin..,.. @nehadhupia i love you now and forever," he wrote. https://www.instagram.com/p/Dci6adbsy-h/

Reacting to the same, Neha commented, "My heart," with a heart emoji. Fans also wished the actor with birthday messages.

About the couple

Neha and Angad married in a private ceremony in Gurudwara in May 2018. The couple was blessed with their first daughter Mehr in November of the same year. They welcomed their second child Guriq in October 2021.

Besides their own respective films, Neha and Angad also collaborated for their own show 'Double Date'.

Wishes pour in for Neha

Meanwhile, Neha Dhupia also received birthday wishes from her friends and family members. Among them were Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Jackky Bhagnani, Amrita Arora, Soha Ali Khan, and Rakul Preet Singh.