On Raksha Bandhan, we look at stars who share unbreakable 'Rakhi sibling' bonds. This includes Salman Khan-Bina Kak, Alia Bhatt-Yash Johar, Bipasha Basu-Rocky S, and Mouni Roy-Amit Kapoor, proving love can be stronger than blood.

Love is stronger than blood! Several stars from the entertainment industry have proved this time and again through their unbreakable bonds and special connections with their fellow members from the film and television world. From supporting each other through thick and thin to sharing a bond filled with playful banter like "Tom and Jerry", many celebrities have found special sibling-like connections within the film industry. As it is Raksha Bandhan today, let's take a look at stars who have embraced each other as "Rakhi siblings", proving that some relationships are built not by birth but by the bond of the heart.

Salman Khan-Bina Kak

Bollywood star Salman and politician Bina Kak have worked together in several Hindi films such as 'Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?', 'Salaam-e-Ishq', and 'God Tussi Great Ho'. Bina is Salman's Rakhi sister. Many times, Bina has openly expressed her sibling-like and maternal affection for Salman. In fact, her Instagram account is filled with numerous pictures capturing their cherished moments together. On Salman's 60th birthday last year, Bina Kak had penned a heartfelt note, saying, "Happy birthday my brother like son. So good to be with you all on your 60 th. God bless you with all the goodness of this universe."

Bipasha Basu-Rocky S

Actor Bipasha Basu considers fashion designer Rocky S her "Rakhi" brother. The duo has often been spotted together and has always been a part of each other's important occasions. Bipasha has celebrated Raksha Bandhan with Rocky multiple times, tying him a rakhi and sharing pictures from the celebrations on Instagram.

Jai Bhanushali-Miesha Iyer

Jai Bhanushali and Miesha Iyer have wholeheartedly accepted each other as "brother and sister". The duo often shares fun and entertaining reels on Instagram, with Jai frequently seen teasing Miesha in a playful way. The two met during Bigg Boss 15, where they developed a close bond that continued even after the show. Recently, they also featured together in a Raksha Bandhan-themed video for a brand on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jay Bhanushali (@ijaybhanushali)

Alia Bhatt-Yash Johar

Karan Johar's son Yash is like a little brother to Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt. On Raksha Bandhan, Alia ties Rakhi to Yash, making the moment even more special. Take a look at their cutest picture from the 2019 Raksha Bandhan celebrations. Karan shared this picture on his Instagram story, addressing the 'Student of the Year' actor as "Didi".

Mouni Roy-Amit Kapoor

Actor Mouni Roy not only shares a close relationship with the 'Kahiin to Hoga' fame Aamna Sharif but also with her husband, Amit Kapoor. Every Raksha Bandhan, she visits their house to tie a Rakhi to Amit. See how beautifully Amit wished his "sis" Mouni on her birthday last year. "Happy happy birthday to my darling sis who has always had my back in every walk of life...over the two decades of our craziness the bond has only grown stronger...so here's wishing you loads of love and happiness and whateever your heart desires ....May our madeness continue ...Love you loads my baby sis @imouniroy," he wrote.

Nia Sharma-Krystle D'Souza

Actresses Nia Sharma and Krystle D'Souza may not meet frequently in their daily lives, but they never miss their special Raksha Bandhan ritual. The duo, who played sisters in the popular show 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai', continue their on-screen bond in real life as well. Every year on Raksha Bandhan, Nia and Krystle tie rakhi to each other, celebrating their beautiful sisterly relationship that began on the sets of the hit television show.