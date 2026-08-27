Veteran Telugu actor and producer GV Narayana Rao has passed away, as confirmed by superstar Chiranjeevi in a heartfelt social media post. Chiranjeevi mourned his 'dear friend,' recalling their shared films and close bond.

Veteran Telugu actor and producer GV Narayana Rao has passed away, confirmed actor Chiranjeevi in an emotional social media post. Chiranjeevi, in his X post, shared a picture with the late GV Narayana Rao and wrote, "The news that renowned senior actor and producer, my dear friend GV Narayanan Rao garu, is no more has left me in profound shock. He was introduced to the silver screen with the 1976 film *Antuleni Katha*, and through his distinctive acting in numerous films and several television serials, he earned a special place in the hearts of audiences." https://x.com/KChiruTweets/status/2092975997775913400

Chiranjeevi's Emotional Tribute

Chiranjeevi spoke of sharing a very close bond with Rao, remembering their films 'Devanthakudu' and 'Yamudiki Mogudu'. "I shared a very close bond with Narayanan Rao garu. As a producer who made films like 'Devanthakudu' and 'Yamudiki Mogudu' with me, our journey is filled with countless sweet memories. Praying to the Lord that his soul attain peace, I convey my deepest condolences to his family members, close associates, and admirers. Om Shanti," he concluded.

Telugu Film Producers Council Pays Tribute

A tribute was also shared on the social media handle of the Telugu Film Producers Council, mentioning that Rao passed away on Wednesday, August 26, in Hyderabad. "We deeply regret to inform you that Sri G. V. Narayana Rao, Film Artist and Producer has passed away yesterday (26-08-26) at Hyderabad. Telugu Film Producers Council conveys its deepest condolonces to the bereaved family," the post read. https://x.com/tfpcin/status/2092807208291770383

Meanwhile, tributes and condolences have been pouring across social media platforms, with many remembering the late film producer's works. (ANI)