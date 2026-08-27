Singer Amaal Mallik has announced a break from film music until next year to focus on his health and 'overall physical healing'. He said old, unreleased songs might release but he needs to recuperate before bouncing back with new melodies.

Singer Amaal Mallik has announced a brief break from film music to focus on his health, mind, soul, and overall physical healing.

Amaal Mallik's Announcement

In an X post, Amaal Mallik said, "I am all good & I will go all the way in, this time, to do what is best for me & only do what is important to my heart & for my health. Need a break for my mind, body, soul and overall physical healing. Need to rise, recuperate and bounce back soon with a heart full of melodies for you all my dearest #Amaalians." https://x.com/AmaalMallik/status/2092955787895398493

Amaal added that he won't work on film music till next year; however, old unreleased film songs will be released. "No more film music till next year, old unreleased film songs will arrive soon if the films even end up releasing, as they are smaller budget movies with good intent and such people don't get screens easily so don't know the future of those projects," he added.

Signing off with a promise to make a comeback, the singer concluded, "Music se cinema tak ka safar mujhe bohot door le aaya hai, ab music ki taraf wapas chalne laga hoon.... Ab mujhe Vida Karo, I'll be back. Anyway signing off for a bit."

On the Work Front

On the work front, Amaal Mallik composed the music for Emraan Hashmi starrer 'Awarapan 2'. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, 'Awarapan 2' continues the story of Shivam Pandit while bringing a new chapter to the franchise. The film recently opened in theatres, receiving a warm response from fans.