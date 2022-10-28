SEXY Pictures: 10 times Neymar's ex-girlfriend Bruna Biancardi flaunted her perfect curves in a bikini

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Neymar's former girlfriend Bruna Biancardi enthrals her Instagram followers frequently with stunning photographs of herself. Here's a look at 10 times the Brazilian influencer wowed her fans in a sexy bikini.

It has been more than two months since Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Neymar and Brazilian influencer Bruna Biancardi announced their breakup. The legendary forward allegedly cheated on her during a party in Rio de Janeiro, according to reports. Bruna Biancardi, however, refuted these allegations in August and reiterated her continued affection for him and his family. Despite the controversy surrounding her connection with the former Barcelona superstar, the stunning woman routinely shares pictures of herself online, giving the impression that she is content. Here's a look at 10 times Neymar's former girlfriend flaunted her sexy curves in a bikini:

Bruna Biancardi never fails to impress her fans. This photograph shows the Brazilian star's well-toned body in a hot-red bikini. With her hair left loose, Neymar's ex-girlfriend adds a pair of shades to complete her look.

Bruna Biancardi looks sizzling hot in this yellow bikini and leaves her fans gasping for breath as she poses for the camera while enjoying her time in a swimming pool.

Bruna Biancardi, who reportedly started dating Neymar last year, flaunts her assets in this photograph, where she's sporting a neon purple bikini. The Brazilian influencer's pose exudes confidence and style.

Revealing her tattoo around her waist, Bruna Biancardi poses for the camera as she looks drop-dead gorgeous in this white and purple bikini with beads at the ends of the threads used to tie it up.

Showing off her perfect figure, Neymar's former girlfriend stuns in this royal blue bikini during a vacation on an island. Holding a pair of sunglasses in her hand and playing with her hair loosely adds to her glamour quotient.

A massive fan of swimming, Bruna Biancardi's Instagram is flooded with her sexy bikini looks. In this photograph, Neymar's ex-girlfriend soaks the sunshine in a turquoise blue bikini.

One can never go wrong with white, and Bruna Biancardi just proved it in this photograph, where she shows off her sexy figure in a white bikini, which appears to be weaved differently. White strings are laced together in her bra to add to the look of the two-piece swimsuit.

In yet another neon purple bikini look, Neymar's former girlfriend is seen enjoying her time on a beach in this photograph. Her hair flies in the direction of the wind, and a pair of sunglasses adds to her oomph factor.

In this photograph, Bruna Biancardi gives us yet another proof of why she loves the pool. The Brazilian influencer stuns in this red-hot bikini with a metal chain strap and poses for the camera showing off her sexy and sultry look.

